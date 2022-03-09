the decisive weapon of the Ukrainian army- Corriere.it

Of Andrea Nicastro

Lightweight, cheap and maneuverable from afar, the bombers bought by Ankara inflicted heavy casualties on the Moscow army

DNIPRO Bayraktar. Learn this name. If it were easier for you, you can also memorize only the abbreviation: BT2. But, in contemporary wars, you need to know what it is, like the Kalashnikov Ak47 in Vietnam or the Stinger in Afghanistan. The Kalashnikov was the machine gun that Moscow gave to the Vietcams to fight the Yankees, the Stingers were the missiles that Washington gave to the mujahideen to shoot down Russian helicopters. THE Bayraktar BT2 are the drones that Ukraine bought from Turkey to defend itself from Putin’s invasion. The drones that he would like someone to give him to continue to defend himself. If only half of the losses that Kiev says it inflicted on the Russians (12,000 soldiers killed) are true, the decisive weapon was often the Turkish drone capable of overriding lines and hitting the less protected parts of the enemy front: the trucks. logistics, troop transports, fuel tanks, communications. The Turkish drone shines in low-tech wars.

Some analysts argue that the continuing ceasefire violations by Russian forces during the humanitarian corridors depend on the fact that the soldiers on the ground did not have time to receive the indications of the command that agreed on the truce. Because? Bayraktar destroy communication centers.

The BT2 is a bomber drone. His “operator” is in shelter, far enough from the front, but still there, in the mud of war. He is agile, economical and always lethal. One of his missiles killed 53 Ethiopians in a single shot just 4 months ago. Precisely because it is not many things, the Bayraktar is (source Reuter

s) probably the best-selling drone in the world.

BT2 is holding back the Russian advance into Ukraine. It is 6 and a half meters long and has a wingspan of twice as much. Compared to its US, Israeli and Chinese competitors, it weighs much less (600 kilos, excluding weapons) and, above all, costs less than half: 10 million dollars. The Bayraktar does, on a small scale, the job a $ 200 million fighter-bomber would do, only it hides in the basement in the event of a bombing, is transported in a pickup truck, and doesn’t need airports. “Instead of the old Soviet Mig, let us have hundreds of BT2s, we will destroy the Russians,” the Ukrainians would have said to those who offered them help.

Bayraktar takes off from a road, passes over the lines, with its cameras it allows the operator left on the ground to observe the territory, frame the target and release. The 93% made in Turkey drone was developed by the industries of Selcuk Bayraktar, son-in-law of President Erdogan, in Ankara’s endless repression against the Kurds. The international debut was against Isis in Syria. Then against Assad’s forces, against General Haftar in Libya in 2019 and in 2020 in Nagorno-Karabakh he made Azerbaijan win against Armenia, in Ethiopia he saved the government against Tigrinya rebels. A low-cost aircraft and rustic enough not to fear the complicated environments of the front.

In yesterday’s evening bulletin, the Kremlin updated its hit count on the enemy: 81 radar stations, 897 tanks and other armored vehicles, 95 Grad missile launchers, 336 guns, 662 jeeps and trucks, 84 drones. Not all of them will be Bayraktar, but according to some data, the Ukrainians should have had just 20. Instead, intelligence sources say, replacements have already arrived. Ukraine would have liked to set up a BT2 factory by exploiting the technological synergy with its old Soviet space industry. But the war came first. Now he just hopes to have many more to turn the tide of the war.