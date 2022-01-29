“The declaration is missing”. The tax authorities “drop” an avalanche of letters

As for those tax returns 2021 which should have been submitted by the date of last November 30, the Revenue Agency will now send letters of compliance to those taxpayers who have failed to carry out the operation.

In order to obtain a regularization, the Tax Authority requests, in addition to the late declaration, also the payment of the fine for the delayed transmission of the model and the payment of the related taxes.

According to current regulations, however, there are no alleys for taxpayers, who can in any case regularize their position by submitting the return by February 28, without having to pay taxes immediately. The effects of the submission of late returns are in fact released from the payment of taxes, as required by art. 2, c. 7, Presidential Decree 322/98. In the paragraph in question, as reported by Italia Oggi, it is specified that “ the declarations submitted within ninety days from the expiry of the term are considered valid, without prejudice to the application of administrative penalties for delay. Returns submitted with a delay of more than ninety days are considered omitted, but in any case constitute a title for the collection of the taxes due on the basis of the taxable amounts indicated therein and of the withholdings indicated by the withholding agents. “.

The taxpayer, therefore, can submit the return within 90 days of the expected deadline, and this possibility is independent of the payment of the tax. It is then up to the citizen to provide for the balance of the taxesmaking use of the benefits provided for by the active amendment (article 13 of Legislative Decree 472/97).

The same Revenue Agencyin its circular 42 / E / 2016 (regularization of declarations with errors or submitted late) specifies in paragraph 2.2.3 dedicated to late declaration that “the fixed penalty for late arrival (250 euros) can be reduced, in the event of an active amendment, to 1/10, pursuant to letter c) (Article 13 of Legislative Decree no. 472 of 1997); late or deficient payment of the tax can be regularized by applying the reductions provided for in article 13 of Legislative Decree no. 472 of 1997 depending on the moment in which the payment is made “.

Taxpayers, therefore, have the possibility to choose, they are not obliged. That’s why the letters sent by the tax authorities must be taken as a report, even useful. However, it is good to remember that one account is to proceed with the regularization by sending the return using a late form, while another is to pay taxes, which is completely freed from the first.