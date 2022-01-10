Business

The decline in the equity markets continues to gain momentum. What are the levels that will bring prices back up?

Zach Shipman
After an initial rebound attempt in the early trading hours of this morning, the decline in equity markets continues to gain momentum.

At 3:47 pm on the trading day on January 10th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,812

Eurostoxx Future

4,248

Ftse Eb Future

27.305

S&P 500 Index

4,620.24.

This is going to be a decisive week

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

The expected sample path is as follows: maximum in the first 2 weeks of the year and then downwards until June / July.

blankWhat are we waiting for this week?

As already written on the weekend, we will proceed day by day. The days to watch out for will be Monday and Tuesday, and today’s signal was bearish confirmation. Tomorrow, therefore, will be decisive and will give us precise and very reliable indications on the next direction that the markets will take with a view to at least a month, if not more.



Dax Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 16.003. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 15,844.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4.316. Long lasting drops only with a weekly close below 4,263.5.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 27.665. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 27,190.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4,708. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 4,819.

Investment position in progress from a multidays perspective

Flat for Dax, Eurostoxx, Ftse Mib. Short on the S&P 500 from the first prices on January 10th

How could Tuesday’s trading day be played out?

Opening on the highs and closing on the lows.

