Tech

the decoder is there, but YOU CAN’T SEE IT (27 €)

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Time to adapt your television to the new digital terrestrial DVB T2. Even if it were not natively compatible with the new system, it would take very little to do it: a good one decoder it can cost very little, you just need to know how to choose it. The one I found on Amazon today has a heart smart and it’s invisible: it’s there, but you can’t see it because it disappears behind the TV. Check the coupon on the page and quickly complete the order to take it home for just € 27.99 from Amazon. Fast and free shipping, guaranteed by Prime services.

New DVB T2 digital terrestrial: invisible decoder at great price

Perfect for those who have a television hanging on the wall or simply have no desire to see an object placed under the screen, on a piece of furniture or on a shelf. Greater order ensured by this device, which disappears behind the panel.

In no time, you set it up with the help of the remote controller and you’re ready to continue watching your favorite shows, even after the transition to the new way of watching TV is complete. Maximum compatibility with the video code HEVC Main 10 and also with the audio ac3 (Dolby Digital).

As anticipated at the beginning, this device also has a heart smart. In fact, you can take advantage of the USB port it is equipped with to insert external memories and play content on board, as you would with a media player. Also, you can use the same input to connect network cards Wifi and connect the decoder to the Internet. This way, you’ll have a number of additional features at your disposal.

In short, it is time to better face the transition to new digital terrestrial DVB T2 with this device, which is there, but not seen. Check the coupon on the page and get it now from Amazon for € 27.99. Shipments are fast and free, guaranteed by Prime services.

This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders placed through these links will allow our site to receive a commission.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Western Digital, here are the first 20 TB hard drives with OptiNAND

November 17, 2021

video compares the PS5, PS4 and PS4 Pro versions of the beta – Nerd4.life

November 12, 2021

Hideo Kojima will work on a “radical project”, it will be “the next level of experimentation” – Nerd4.life

3 days ago

Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 delayed by Blizzard: will they be released in 2023?

November 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button