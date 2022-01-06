the decoder is there, but YOU CAN’T SEE IT (27 €)

Time to adapt your television to the new digital terrestrial DVB T2. Even if it were not natively compatible with the new system, it would take very little to do it: a good one decoder it can cost very little, you just need to know how to choose it. The one I found on Amazon today has a heart smart and it’s invisible: it’s there, but you can’t see it because it disappears behind the TV. Check the coupon on the page and quickly complete the order to take it home for just € 27.99 from Amazon. Fast and free shipping, guaranteed by Prime services.

New DVB T2 digital terrestrial: invisible decoder at great price

Perfect for those who have a television hanging on the wall or simply have no desire to see an object placed under the screen, on a piece of furniture or on a shelf. Greater order ensured by this device, which disappears behind the panel.

In no time, you set it up with the help of the remote controller and you’re ready to continue watching your favorite shows, even after the transition to the new way of watching TV is complete. Maximum compatibility with the video code HEVC Main 10 and also with the audio ac3 (Dolby Digital).

As anticipated at the beginning, this device also has a heart smart. In fact, you can take advantage of the USB port it is equipped with to insert external memories and play content on board, as you would with a media player. Also, you can use the same input to connect network cards Wifi and connect the decoder to the Internet. This way, you’ll have a number of additional features at your disposal.

In short, it is time to better face the transition to new digital terrestrial DVB T2 with this device, which is there, but not seen. Check the coupon on the page and get it now from Amazon for € 27.99. Shipments are fast and free, guaranteed by Prime services.