The ‘decoration’ of a Havana airport terminal causes ‘horror’ among Cuban designers and architects

A new “colonial-style” decoration of terminal number three of the José Martí International Airport in Havana has generated criticism among Cubans inside and outside the island, after images shared on social networks by the user identified as Charlie’s Blog.

The person behind the profile of the publication on Facebook, apparently with knowledge of architecture and design, wondered “how can those people who I criticize so much in this blog hope to improve aesthetic taste if the few references they have are the mirror of your behavior? How to aspire to designers and architects being examples for these people if those who give orders carry out aberrations like the ones I am showing you today, nothing more and nothing less at the Havana International Airport?“

“How do we tell those foreigners who come down those stairs that we are a developing country and that we graduate dozens of design professionals every year? How do we tell our children that we have no legacy for them, that what remains is badly a cheap copy of someone else’s legacy?

Likewise, he lamented the use of “artificial plants, waterproof stained glass windows, cardboard carpentry, plasticine tiles, disproportionate props.”

“It’s just that we don’t even copy well. I am embarrassed to tell a visitor from abroad that I am an architect when when they arrive in my country the first image they have is this gloomy carnival in bad taste. But hey… I’ll probably find a papier-mâché Eiffel tower when I get to France,” she concluded wryly.

“How awful! As if it weren’t enough to have covered the stereo lattices with false ceilings and to have put borders with flowers in the bathrooms! They are incredible!“, commented the architect Adriana Galup Martínez.

For fellow architect Maria Carla Ojeda Arisso, “actions like these demonstrate the relevance and necessity of the work of architects and designers.”

“How long do we have to put up with bad taste and pathetic set designs that do nothing more than demonstrate the decadence of our entire environment”he added.

In the opinion of designer Daniel Jerez It’s about “Cuban neo-cheismo”while other users have deposited hopes that it is only a “temporary thing” or a montage to “cover” some other work.