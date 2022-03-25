The decree-law has been published with the overcoming of the emergency phase

Published in the Official Journal no. 70 of 24 March 2022 the decree-law 24 March 2022, n. 24 bearing “Urgent provisions to overcome the measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, as a consequence of the cessation of the state of emergency“

The decree-law establishes that the Covid-19 state of emergency will end on 31 March.

The path for the gradual return to the ordinary involves some steps

end of the system of colored zones

gradual overcoming of the green pass

elimination of precautionary quarantines

The decree-law also establishes the following:

obligation to wear masks – The obligation of ffp2 masks in indoor environments such as means of transport and places where shows open to the public are held is reiterated until 30 April. In the workplace, on the other hand, it will be sufficient to wear respiratory protection devices;

; sports facilities capacities : 100% return outdoors and indoors from 1 April ;

: 100% return outdoors and indoors ; protocols and guidelines: any protocols and guidelines will be adopted by order of the Minister of Health

Access to the workplace

From 1 April it will be possible for everyone, including over 50s, to access workplaces with the Green Pass Base for which the obligation has been eliminated from 1 May

Until December 31, 2022 the vaccination obligation remains with suspension from work for health professions and workers in hospitals and nursing homes; until the same date, the green pass remains for visitors to nursing homes, hospices and hospital wards (today 2Gplus).

School

As regards the school, the decree provides for new measures regarding the management of positive cases:

Kindergartens – Early childhood education services

In the presence of at least four cases among the pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in the presence and teachers, educators and children over the age of six use the FFP2 masks for ten days from the last contact with a positive subject.

In the event of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular antigen test or a self-administered antigen test should be performed. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Primary, lower secondary, upper secondary and vocational education and training systems

In the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the pupils, the activities continue in the presence and for the teachers and for pupils who are over six years of age, the use of FFP2 masks is foreseen for ten days from the last contact with a positive subject.

Isolation

Pupils in primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and the vocational education and training system, in isolation due to Covid infection, can follow school activities in the integrated digital teaching method accompanied by specific medical certification attesting the health conditions of the pupil. Readmission to class is subject only to the demonstration of having carried out a rapid or molecular antigen test with negative result.

Covid staff

The emergency staff is extended until the end of the lessons and in any case no later than June 15, 2022. An additional 204 million is available for the extension, in addition to the sums already allocated.

Emergency structures

The decree also establishes