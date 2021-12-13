the dedication for Brian Perri is a declaration of love

If we can already begin to express a wish for the new year, we would like more love dedications like that of Elisabetta Canalis to her husband Brian Perri. Because? Because there is a need for more love in the air and the couple, married since 2014, is a living example of how to spend a life together, but above all happy. As further proof of this (as if it were needed) the presenter posted some photos on Instagram on the occasion of her husband’s birthday, complete with a dedication. And here the tear escaped.

Particular signs? 54 years old on 11 December, a surgeon profession and a pair of blue eyes that surely conquered our Little Crumb 9 years ago, when the two met in Los Angeles where today they live with their wonderful daughter Skyler Eva. All this, and much more that cannot be explained in words, is summarized in the shots published by Elisabetta Canalis to wish happy birthday at its half.

In the first photo, the whole family is gathered around the kitchen table to cut the cake, ready to applaud as soon as Brian blows out the candles. The shot sees Skyler Eva placing a hand on mother Eli Canalis’s mouth, perhaps to prevent her from blowing out the candles in place of father Brian. The other images feature the birthday cake with red icing Happy Birthday Brian; a father-daughter snapshot in which the resemblance between Skyler’s and Brian’s blue eyes it is more than evident; finally a photo that probably dates back to the early days of the relationship between Elizabeth and her husband in which the two have fun together on the beach.

The icing on the cake (birthday) is the written dedication of the presenter: “Happy birthday to our hero! We love you darling”. And to those who wanted them in crisis after the arrival of their daughter Skyler, Elisabetta Canalis and Brian Perri reconfirm themselves as one of the most solid couples in the jet set. With all due respect for those who are still cheering for a flashback with George Clooney, Eli makes us believe once again in ageless love, at 43 (she) and 54 (him).

