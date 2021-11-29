the dedication is a true leader

Gigi Buffon saved the 38th penalty of his career against Como, the 3rd since playing in Serie B with Parma. After the feat, he had a particular exultation.

Buffon saves the penalty from Gliozzi del Como

On the identity card it says 43 years. In the field Gigi Buffon seems to have twenty fewer. And he doesn’t need to perform in the iconic fence jump – that of an old commercial – to show what his level of form is. He chooses another technical, athletic feat and does it his way. In Como, in the championship match with his Parma fighting in Serie B, he performs in double gesture as a champion and as a true leader: he saves the 38th penalty of his career, the 3rd since he fell among the “cadets” accepting to play again, with the usual stimuli; then he turns to the Emilian fans who have arrived as far as the lake and dedicates the episode to them. If at the end of the first half the result remains 0-0 it is thanks to him.

A very clear signal and an example: it was he who took the team by the hand and put his face on the nightmare Sunday (that of the 4-0 in Lecce immediately in a while) bringing it near the sector where the supporters were crammed. And he stayed there, in front of them, to listen to their protests for that decidedly subdued performance, for that defeat that gave a first push to the bench of Enzo Maresca (exonerated, today there is Beppe Iachini in his place who made the debut right against the Larians).

Cold and smart. Gigi Buffon used all his experience to neutralize Gliozzi’s conclusion. He “impressed” the opponent with a double step: he seemed ready to launch to the right, he dived to the left, where he had sensed that the low shot would arrive. And he blocked the ball. Getting up, he turned towards the sector of the stadium occupied by Parma fans and pointed his finger at them. As if to say: “This is for you”.

Buffon’s Parma exonerate Maresca, bench for Beppe Iachini

There are six penalties that saw Gigi Buffon as protagonist between the Parma goalposts in B. Three of these managed to save them: going back in time, before Como he had succeeded against Cremonese (Samuel Di Carmine) but did not avoid the defeat to the ducals and then against Cittadella (Antonucci) beaten 2-1. Nothing to do against Galabinov from Reggina, Baldini from Cittadella and Coda from Frosinone.