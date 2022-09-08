The deep blue in Nicole Kidman’s eyes

More Tales from “The Pharaoh” by Gabriel Hernandez: The first time I had the opportunity to talk with Mrs. Nicole Kidmanwas in the interview session that took place in New York, for the movie “The Interpreter” that was released in 2005, with the Australian in the main role and Sean Penn in the co-star, being the interview with she, the only option at that time.

I remember perfectly that it was an interesting story in which the actress played a simultaneous translator who worked in the United Nations building and who uncovered an international plot to assassinate a head of state who would be present at the said session. international organization with its headquarters in the Big Apple.

Nicole Kidman’s deep blue eyes

It was my turn to enter the set where she was, sitting there after several interviews with journalists from around the world who traditionally come up with, on many occasions, the same questions, perhaps in different contexts, but many times, we are discovering what they are. topics that have already been touched on before, so I decided to go in with a topic that I thought might be different.

Hi Nicole, when was the last time you trusted a politician? He looked at me deeply with those blue eyes of his, perhaps the bluest I’ve seen up to that point in my life. A few seconds passed, but for me it was hours, like what happened in the dream of that Christopher Nolan movie, Inception. She knows that she has that effect with her eyes. Can you imagine the snake from “The Jungle Book”? So she did it to me.

I guess he didn’t want to answer what he was really thinking with that question, but he did anyway. “I haven’t done it for a long time, it seems to me that the offer of those characters have moved away from people and have attended to very personal interests” she said without taking her eyes off of me and looking deep and hypnotically.

It was very difficult for me to unhook myself from the blue abyss in which I had gotten myself, of my own free will, for wanting to be different and challenge that beautiful woman a little. At that moment I decided to withdraw my eyes from his. I began to look at her, in that small between her eyebrows, to avoid continuing to succumb to that magic.

“I heard that you are very fond of writing poetry. Will we ever have the opportunity to read any of your works?” She smiled, first because of the audacity of the question, and then because she noticed my cowardice in avoiding the magic of her very blue eyes. “These poems are very personal works, I write them in moments of solitude and introspection, I don’t think they will be published one day, but you never know, maybe one day a book will appear with my literary works.” He said it with such a nice gesture that it made me remember, in a matter of seconds, that Nicole Kidman, as beautiful and famous as she is, is a human being, that one day she can feel good, another bad and still be one of the most popular stars in the world.

Such is his simplicity, that we hardly heard about his visit to one of those vans that sell Oaxacan products in CDMX. How much simplicity of a woman who could achieve what she wanted, just by looking with her deep blue eyes, at any mortal who crosses her path.

