the DeepFake with Keanu Reeves and Nicolas Cage is brilliant

The film saga of Harry Potter has achieved an almost immortal success thanks to both the stories written by JK Rowling than to the actors chosen to play the various characters. As the writer herself has repeatedly stated, each performer must necessarily have been British, which excluded many Hollywood stars from production. For this reason, the videomaker Race Archibold has decided to create a DeepFake in which the adult protagonists of the films (here not Harry, Ron, Hermione and the other students) are imagined with the faces of famous overseas actors. The video opens with the conversation between JK Rowling and the screenwriter Steve Kloves in which the writer explains her desire to cast only actors from the land of Albione. Then, the delirium.

Among surreal but hilarious ideas like that of entrusting the role of Lord Voldemort to Nicolas Cage and his crazy expressions to others definitely relevant as the one he sees Adam Driver become Alan Rickman’s heir as Severus Snape. Couldn’t miss, of course, Keanu Reeves. The John Wick actor was in fact thought of as the new Sirius Black. Bob Odenkirk, star of Better Call Saul has instead been replaced by Remus Lupine.

Together with them Meryl Streep in the role of Minerva McGonagall and Morgan Freeman in those of Albus Dumbledore. The role of the spouses has been entrusted to Seth Rogen And Melissa McCarthy, that of Dolores Umbridge a Kathy Bates and even the massive gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid has found a really interesting counterpoint. This is none other than the star of Aquaman, Jason Momoa. Finally, we cannot fail to mention Steve Buscemi in the role of Argus Gazza, Leonardo Dicaprio in those of Barty Crouch Jr. and Sam Rockwell to play a bewildered Gilderoy Lockhart. Honorable mention for Timothée Chalamet, thought as the house elf Dobby.

What do you think of this Hollywood version of Harry Potter? Which of these actors would you see well in a possible reboot of the saga? Who is missing for you to complete the cast? Let us know yours, as always, in the comments.