“The defeat in Madrid was much more difficult for us than for the fans”

Paris-Saint-Germain simply enjoyed this evening on their lawn during the closing match of the 30th day and the reception of FC Lorient. The capital club won with a score of five goals to one, in particular thanks to a double from Neymar Jr. Author of a very big game this evening, the Brazilian stopped at the microphone of Prime Video in order to come back to this match, but also to his supporters and the elimination in the Champions League.

“Happy for the victory and the performance we had. Three good points, it was the most important thing because we know that this championship is very difficult. We must continue to win and show that we want to get this tenth title Losing is very difficult, that’s what happened in Madrid We have to move forward even if it hurt us a lot to lose We wanted to go to the end of the C1 But we unfortunately eliminated. It’s also very difficult for the fans, who obviously can’t accept it, but it was much more difficult for us.”

