The defender arrives “in Anguissa style”: the profiles viewed

The Naples, predictably after the early sale of Kostas Manolas, returned toOlympiacos, will make the market at least to find a new central defender and fill again the fourth slot in the department, left free. Yet, the financial situation of the company, due to Covid and the results, is not very simple. Ergo, De Laurentiis will have to try to place an Anguissa-style shot from Champions, as the Corriere dello Sport today, or a great blow in perspective to be borrowed with the right of redemption.

The names that Napoli like are many. The newspaper has made known some of these names, for which more important speeches will certainly open: “Roma’s plan to get to Kumbulla is complex: the Giallorossi want to capitalize on the investment made in the summer of 2020 and would accept at most a loan with a redemption obligation. The sports director Giuntoli is evaluating other leads proposed by intermediaries and agents: the Colombian Sanchez of Tottenham and the French Sarr Chelsea, for example, while for the Hungarian giant Fenerbahce, Szalai, the Turkish club claims around 20 million euros“.