the defender waives the legal action

ROME – Federicoo Fazio leaves Rome. The Giallorossi club has found an economic agreement with the central defender to terminate by mutual consent the contract that would expire on June 30th. A victory for Roma who finally managed to get rid of the heavy engagement of the defender that they had in recent seasons refused the sale to continue to receive his salary of about 2 million net per season. More or less the amount that Fazio had asked for in the legal action against Roma for having left him out of the team at the beginning of the season.

The Giallorossi club he felt he had done all he could to guarantee him to stay in shape: he had made available the fields of Trigoria, the changing rooms and a trainer to allow him to train, claiming the right to the technical choice of exclude it from the team group. After six months of individual training Fazio has decided in recent days to give up the salary of Roma and to the cause to disengage and sign with Salernitana. In recent seasons he had rejected Cagliari, Bologna, Parma, Genoa, Cadiz and some Turkish proposals to take the club’s money.