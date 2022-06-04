The defense of the King of Cachopo appeals the judgment of the TSJM

Ana Isabel Peña, lawyer for the King of Cachopo, does not give up with the defense of the defendant for the murder of Heidi Paz. After the TSJM ratified the conviction of the businessman, her defense has filed an appeal against the sentence. After finding failures throughout the case, from alleged violations of César Román’s rights to false testimony by the other party, the lawyer assures that “the case of the King of Cachopo does not end”.

The defense of King of the Cachopo has filed an Appeal for Cassation against the ruling of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid of March 8, 2022. According to the businessman’s lawyer, Ana Isabel Penahave “had to go through the whole case point by point” and assures that after re-weaving and investigating the case from scratch it is not possible to know “for sure Who owns the body found on the ship?”.

Peña also points out that the guarantees of the right to a fair procedure for César Román have been violated, better known as the King of Cachopo. In the trial held on May 16 for alleged threats and coercion towards the businessman, Ana Isabel Peña justified and documented that she could not attend due to her state of health. The lawyer who was then defending the King of Cachopo was forced to request that the trial be suspended, something that the judge rejected, and decided to proceed to hold the hearing.

In addition, the lawyer assures that the defense of the King of Cachopo requested, in the trial of May 16, a series of tests “that the same Court of Instruction denied without any basis”, something that has been resorted to the Provincial Court. Ana Peña is also forced to review the statements that the other party’s lawyer made about her person, beyond the fact that on another occasion blamed the suspension of another trial on “procedural noise” by the lawyer.

From the defense they explain that the majority of the complaints filed for false testimony are admitted for processing and that “proceedings have been opened.” At this point, Ana Isabel Peña assures that “the case of the King of Cachopo, not only does not end, but now there are several open proceduresnot only against the conviction, but also against the witnesses who gave false testimony.”

The errors of the Supreme

César Román’s defense continues to fight to prove the presumed innocence of the ‘King of Cachopo’. as already reported elcierredigital.comlast March the High Court of Justice of Madrid dismissed the appeal presented by his lawyer, Ana Isabel Peña, thus ratifying the sentence to fifteen years in prison.

Given this decision, it was requested a clarification of the sentence issued by the court. However, the result has not been favorable for Román, since the court ruling certifies that there is “no room for clarification of the March 8 Judgment by which the appeal filed is dismissed.”

César Roman, the King of Cachopo.

Ana Isabel Peña, defense attorney for the accused of allegedly murdering Heidi Pazhas confirmed to elcierredigital.com that they are going to file “an appeal before the Supreme Court against the appeal judgment and the subsequent clarifying resolution” due to one of the final points of the record, in which it is agreed “to carry out the correction of such judgment by suppressing the qualification (…) as a novel issue, in what affects the disavowal made by the defense of the scientific police laboratory when carrying out mitochondrial DNA analysis.”

According to the lawyer, on the day of the hearing before the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid they told her that “she was trying to introduce new elements that were not collected” due to this DNA test, which led to the term “surprising question” being expressed in the sentence. However, the judicial body rectifies and expresses in its brief that “after reviewing the actions received in this Superior Court of the Provincial Court, that annex that mentions the request for clarification is located among the documents included in a CD”.

This rectification, according to the lawyer, would show that they did not read the appeal and that “the matter was prejudged”: “They didn’t even bother to read the appeal brief, as they also recognize in their order dated March 31, 2022, in response to the clarification brief that we presented,” says Peña. As she explained to this newspaper, this supposes a “violation of fundamental rights” and hopes that, after the cassation, the Supreme Court “is consistent and annuls the sentences, reverses the trial and holds it again if it wants to hold it again”.

In addition, the lawyer expresses her dissatisfaction with elcierredigital.com about the way in which the sentence was notified: “They did not notify us of the ruling of the TSJM… the press notified me in the afternoon, and César four days later”.

The court process

In June 2021 the courts ruled against the King of Cachopo: the sentence sentenced César Román to fifteen years in prison and to compensate the victim’s children -with 142,229 euros each- and the mother -with 100,000 euros- for a crime of homicide, with the aggravating circumstances of kinship and gender. On February 24, the one known as the King of Cachopo played his last card in court to try to be acquitted of accusations that he fully rejects.

Ana Isabel Peña and César Román, the King of Cachopo.

In an appeal that the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid deliberated on last February, the businessman denounced having been victim of “a parallel trial” since the investigation begancompared to the media case of Dolores Vazquez. The decision of the Provincial Court of Madrid was challenged for the alleged violation of the fundamental rights of presumption of innocence, equality of arms and right of defense, among others.

The deliberation of the TSJM, which was scheduled for December 14, had to be postponed at the request of Román’s lawyer, Ana Isabel Peña, being unable to attend the hearing for serious health reasons.

The elements of the defense

In this trial, Ana Peña, lawyer for the ‘King of Cachopo’, brought nine pending lawsuits for libel and slander, in which there are, as she claimed, false testimonies: Against Alejo Cordoba Garciaagainst Celestino Martinez Rojasagainst Gloria Francis Bulnes Solorzanoagainst Nativity Rodriguez Pascualagainst Jose Luis Lopez Reyesagainst Raul Inestroza Camposagainst Sara Lacorte Salcedo and against the two national police officers.

Likewise, it provided a copy of Order number 457/2019, dated June 27, 2019, of Dismissal, issued by the Investigating Court number 4 of Navalcarnero, in Preliminary Proceedings 656/2018, of which a witnessed copy was already requested. .

In addition, it presented a review appeal filed at the time against the resolution of inadmissibility of Incident of Nullity that was mentioned in the appeal; as well as the Resolution of the same Court 32 alleging that it rejects it up to two times for being territorially incompetentsomething “totally uncertain” as explained by Román’s lawyer.

Ana Isabel Peña, lawyer.

It also contributed the Guide to the Forensic Use of DNA. According to the lawyer, “this is a fundamental element so that the court can verify, based on the allegations in the DNA report and other documents in the case”, that they are violated, in the opinion of César Román’s defense, the fundamental rights of the defendant.

In a statement released several months ago by Román’s own defense, it was indicated that more than 27 violations of fundamental rights would have been reported occurred throughout the process. For example, in the aforementioned appeal, the issue of the keys to the ship where the cadaveric remains of Heidi Paz were found was addressed.

“All these violations of fundamental rights and restrictions that Section 26 of the Provincial Court continues to impose do nothing more than give indications to this defense that there has never been a fair process, neither from the beginning nor until the end; and the damage will be more serious than that caused to Dolores Vázquez in her day, and we hope that after the recent Supreme Court ruling on compensation for people who have been unjustly in prison, it can at least be an example of what it means to prejudge to a person for falling badly or well. Everything comes, and without a doubt the rights of my client will be restored”, concluded the lawyer Ana Isabel Peña.