The definitive end of The Walking Dead will have to talk: do not miss its intense new trailer

The Walking Dead he couldn’t miss his appointment with the Comic Con 2022 held in San Diego. It is not for less, since the popular series is very close to concluding with what it will be, almost 12 years later, the ultimate ending. The premiere of its latest chapters (Season 11C) is set for October 2nd this year —in Spain we will have to wait until the 3rd—, and to celebrate it, FOX Spain TV has shared an intense trailer with subtitles in Spanish. You can see it above, right at the beginning of these lines.

Synopsis of the definitive ending of The Walking Dead

Although there are still many unknowns to be resolved, the official synopsis of the last chapters makes it clear that we will experience a storm of emotions: “In the next final episodes of The Walking Dead, threats lurk around every corner, alive and dead. Since each group continues to be trapped in uncontrollable situations. The pressure to come is coming to a day when everyone will be held accountable. Will the sum of your individual rides add up to one, or split them up forever?”.

In regards to distributionbelow we break down the actors and actresses, along with the characters they will play.

Norman Reedus (Daryl)

Seth GilliamGabriel

Ross MarquandAaron

Khary Payton (Ezekiel)

Melissa McBrideCarol

Lauren CohanMaggie

Christian SerratosRosita

Josh McDermittEugene

Cooper Andrews (Jerry)

Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko)

Lauren Ridloff as Connie

Angel Theory (Kelly)

Paola Lazaro (Princess)

Michael James Shaw as Mercer

Nadia Hilker (Magna)

Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes)

Cassady McClincy (Lydia)

Margot BinghamMax

Josh HamiltonLance Hornsby

Laila RobinsPamela Milton

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)

The final episodes of The Walking Dead – Season 11C will premiere in the United States on October 2nd, while in Spain it will do so a day later. You will be able to see the definitive end through AMC and AMC+the Streaming platform available on Smart TV and mobile devices.

Source | FOX Spain TV in Youtube