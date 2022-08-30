The definitive guide for the new medical student

The start of the course is getting closer, and many of the students who have decided to start this year Medicine, have not hesitated to show their nervousness and enthusiasm through their social networks. For this reason, Fernando Ortiz, a doctor, has decided to carry out a fun and extensive guide for beginning studentswhere he mixes doses of humor with the reality that they live daily in the race.

For Ortiz, the first priority is “locating you”. “Look for your class, the cafeteria and the bathrooms. Especially the bathrooms,” she insists on her Twitter account, admitting that “many people finish the degree without knowing where the seminars are.” “Get together with friends”is the second great advice on the list, since for him “although it is impossible to be friends with everyone, you have to worry about getting along with everyone”.

The third recommendation is “go to class always”. The reason? “There are days when you’ll get very bored, but when you least expect it, they ask you a question about the exam,” Ortiz confesses. Meanwhile, in fourth position is one of the most important: Be a good partner. “If they ask you to sign for someone, you sign; if they ask you for some notes, you lend them and if you have questions from last year, you share them,” he says, assuring that “it will be your turn to ask for help.”

Coffee, gown and phonendoscope: great “basics” of the Medicine student

The cafeteria and the library also occupy a very important place in this peculiar guide. “The cafeteria is the solution to the vast majority of student problems,” she says. “Am I hungry? Cafeteria. Am I leaving an exam? Cafeteria,” says Ortiz. As for the library, she insists that “you go there to study, to shop around or watch Netflix.” “As long as you don’t come to bother, whatever you want,” she adds.

The coffee, the robe and the phonendoscope they are also three of the great “medical basics” on this list. The first will be “your best ally during exam times”, while the second and third “you will want to use it a lot at first”, however, the student confesses that “do yourself a favor and don’t mess around”.

Ortiz also makes special reference to the green color in the operating room and advises “avoid touching everything of this color if you don’t want to suffer the most horrific of deaths at the hands of the nurse”. In addition, he underlines the importance that “your family and non-medical friends” will have throughout the race. “With them you will have to have a lot of patience, but also they with you”he admits.

Finally, describe two situations that you will inevitably experience while you are a medical student: you will cry and you will fail some exam. “You will cry for many reasons: for failing, for passing, for being overwhelmed and desperate or even for being born,” he explains in his guide. In addition, in relation to the suspesos he emphasizes that “it is not the end of the world”. “The first one is the one that hurts the most, but in the end everything happens,” he adds.