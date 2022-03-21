The definitive guide to makeup lips according to their shape (and elevate your makeup look)

If you want your lips to be the protagonists of the make-up or you simply want to improve your natural shape, you are in the right article. transform your mouth To create a more attractive, elegant and defined look, it is as simple as following the steps below. First of all, you have to be clear kind of lips have. Then, you just have to choose how to bring out the shape in its natural form through different liner techniques and different lipsticks or lipsticks. gloss to get an effect plump. Next, we tell you how to make up the different types of lips.

heart shaped lips

The heart shaped lips They are one of the most desired types of lips among makeup lovers. pop star Taylor Swift it is known for this romantic shape, which is identified by a well-defined cupid’s bow. To further enhance the mouth and its shape, it is recommended to line the center with a white pencil or a creamy, flesh-colored concealer to heighten the sense of definition and volume. Next, fill in the lips with a lipstick in the tone that you like the most: from a universal red to empower the makeup or a lipstick naked elegant for a look more casual.

Perfectly proportioned full or fleshy lips

Yes, lips exist naturally fleshy perfectly proportioned and Rihanna he has them. This way of lips is defined by a well-balanced upper and lower lip, and like the singer, you can correct them to look more symmetrical through lip liner and lipstick in a matching color. matte finish that will perfect the appearance of the mouth. Full lips are often the protagonists themselves. Therefore, it highlights the rest of the face to achieve harmony in the make-up.

Thin or thin lips

The fine lips or thin require greater dimension and volume so the way to make them up is going to make a difference. First of all, you have to outline the lips outside the natural line of these to, later, blur the edges, in this way the pigment will blend with the shape of the lips. Then fill in with a liquid lipstick or lipstick with a satin finish to create the illusion of a fuller-looking mouth.

If, on the other hand, you want a lipstick matte finish, adds a touch of brightness in the center of the lips for extra volume. The actress Maggie Gyllenhaal It is a clear example of thin lips and is greatly benefited by outlining the lips outside the natural line of the lips. On this occasion, the make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury has chosen to apply a matte currant tone in the purest style. vamp.

thick upper lip

With the thick upper lipthe goal is usually to create more balance and symmetry with the lower lip. To do this, with an eyeliner, go over the inner lip on the outside to make it look bigger. On the upper lip, just mark the line inside the lip itself, without trying to enlarge it, to match it with the bottom one. Finally, fill in and apply a layer of gloss to give a sense of volume. Bella Hadid she is addicted to lip gloss and liner on her lower lip. In this way, she gets more out of her mouth by making her the protagonist of the makeup.

thick lower lip

If what you want to get are some proportionate lips, it is recommended to apply a little concealer to the lower edge of the lip before applying makeup. Thanks to this technique, you will get some symmetrical lips with a polished look. To do this, the tone naked it will become essential since the finish will be more subtle and natural. You can do ombre makeup or shaded lip to add volume.

You only need two lipstick naked different: one lighter and one darker. The first will be applied to the center of the lips to create dimension, while the naked dark go on the edges creating an optical effect of juicy mouth. last trick? uses illuminator in the cupid’s bow to accentuate it and make it look more volume. margot robbie is a great example of how to use the profiler to visually increase the volume of the upper lip to give a sense of balance in your mouth, since you have a thicker lower lip.

droopy lips

Sagging lips are characterized by the fact that the corners tend to go down, in the shape of an inverted arch. Nothing that can’t be changed with a good eyeliner and a lipstick. First, with a pencil we outline the lips, starting in the center, without reaching the ends. The corners will be subtly drawn upwards, without following the natural line, to correct the mouth each and give a feeling of joy to the face. Lastly, she fills in the lips with the lipstick what you wish. The red lipstick They are an infallible bet.

