The (definitive) guide to pensions: all January figures check for check

A revaluation of 1.7% on pensions, on the accompanying and accompanying services provided.

This will be the percentage increase foreseen by theInps starting from 1 January 2022 following the automatic equalization established in the ministerial decree of 17 November last; after a period of provisional application to 1.6% aimed at guaranteeing the continuity of services without creating bureaucratic “traffic jams”, there will therefore be an increase in pensions and Inps benefits to the extent of 1.7%.

As written in the note: “ In order to ensure the renewal of pensions in time for the year 2022 and to make possible the first liquidation of pensions with effect from January 2022, the Institute used the equalization index available as of October 15, 2021, as prepared by the competent General Coordination statistic actuarial, equal to 1.6%. During the first quarter of the year 2022, the processing for the payment of the equalization differences will be carried out, where due “.

The amounts therefore change thanks to the revaluation of treatments in order to adapt them to the increase in the cost of living. Let’s see in detail.

The criteria adopted

The amount of the allowance received will vary the percentage of adjustment to the cost of living, which will be related to the minimum treatment. Consequently, only the “lowest” pensions will have an equalization of 1.7. According to the INPS dossier, a pension of up to four times the minimum rate (515.58 euros), that is, up to 2062.32 euros, will obtain an overall increase of 1.7. Once these amounts have been exceeded, the revaluations will drop to 1.53% for the portion in excess of € 2062.32 up to € 2,577.90. Finally, beyond this last amount, the new bracket will have an increase of 1.275%.

Amounts

Respecting the criteria of the decree, calculator in hand the new amounts, also reported in an article by PMI.It, should be these:

from 379.33 to 385.40 for the social pension with a personal income limit of 5,010.20 euros and 17,262.33 if married

from 515.58 euros to 523.83 for minimum pensions with a personal income limit of 5,010.20 euros and 17,262.33 if married

from 460.28 to 467.65 for social allowances with a personal income limit of 6,079.45 euros and 12,158.90 if married

Relative to performanceinstead, the amounts are:

of 291.69 euros compared to the previous 287.09 for the benefits due to disabled and deaf-mutes

€ 215.35 compared to the previous € 213.08 for services due to partial Czechs

€ 315.45 compared to the previous € 310.48 for the services due to absolute circles

“Pension payments, checks, pensions and accompanying allowances paid to disabled civilians, INAIL annuities are made on the first bankable day of each month or the following day if it is a holiday or non-bankable day, with a single payment mandate, except for the month of January in which the payment is made on the second bankable day “.