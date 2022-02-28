the definitive guide to success and the most common mistakes to avoid

Nearly 40% of heterosexual Spaniards looking for a partner do so through the Internet. And Tinder, the dating application that has grown the most in recent years, already has fifty million users. A decade ago, its founders, Sean Rad and Jonathan Badeen, created this app adapting to their own needs, based on the idea that it is easier to approach someone if you know that person wants to approach you.

Sandra Ferrer is a psychologist, relationship expert, and co-founder of the Mia Program for women’s group therapy. She is also a Tinder user and, both from a professional and personal point of view, she shares the keys to getting the most out of this application: “Tinder is the new way to meet people and flirt. More so in these times of pandemic, in which social relationships have been limited.

The 9 most frequent mistakes

Receive for nothing. Many times we want Tinder to work without giving anything in return. This way it doesn’t work.



Hide. How embarrassed I am that my neighbor or my co-worker sees me, you take two photos: in one you go out with sunglasses and in another you are seen a hundred meters away. It will not work.



take it as a joke You do not want to admit that you have come to flirt and pretend that you are passing through, that you have come to see what is there and it is all a joke. They will pass you by.



Put in your bio ‘what not’. If you reflect on your profile what you don’t want, no one will know what you want and you will project a negative image. A “sorry” bio won’t help you.



Too many restrictions on your search. If you restrict the age or distance too much, your chances could be reduced too much.



Dump the frustration. Go out into the field without making anyone responsible for what has happened to you before. You will be contaminating your profile with that gray tone that accompanies you.



Open too many chats. When you chat, much more is perceived than words. If you are too many things, it will be noticed that you do not put enough energy into the person in front of you.



Don’t go in to gossip. If you get bored, read a book or watch a series. Do not go to Tinder to gossip, or to see without being seen because it will be a mistake and a waste of time.



You are not to be. If you’ve already found someone, get out. You’ll come back when you need it. If you’re about to be, it’s best that you leave.



The 9 keys to make it work

Take care of your personal brand. Work on your profile, think carefully about what to put in your bio and focus on what you are looking for, with conciseness and clarity. More proposals will be thrown at you if you have a well-defined brand. And you will get rid of those who do not seek you.



Show yourself without complexes. Choose the photos well. Don’t hide, you have nothing to be ashamed of. Being on Tinder is not a bad thing. This tool is an aid to fine-tune when it comes to meeting people who may interest you and those who may interest you.



Show yourself positive. Share and tell who you are, what you like to do or what makes you vibrate. Show yourself positive. Frustrations we all have, leave them out. “Fair the room” before entering.



Everything multiplies. The ratio of the people you meet on Tinder is much higher than the times when you hooked up in bars. This is a “waste nest” and here everything multiplies: the good and the bad. Give things the right importance, without drama.



Do an exercise of responsibility. Take it with enthusiasm, illusion, confidence and good vibes. Take it seriously.



They are people, not profiles. Do not trivialize the fact of interacting through the App. It is not a profile, it is a person with whom you may end up meeting or establishing a relationship. Listen to what he has to say, ask with interest.



Find the measure. Goshting is what happens when you’ve started chatting and your conversation partner disappears. Perhaps you have pressured him to meet in a hurry. Or, on the contrary, you perpetuate the conversations. Slowly but surely.



Open the fair conversations. When you start a conversation after a ‘match’, try not to take long to respond and be patient if they don’t answer you right away. Put your energy and intention into the conversation. Preparing three funny phrases and using them in series does not work.



Read between the lines. It’s about finding people who have ‘the same vibe’ and who want the same thing as you. Look at the details and read between the lines before giving ‘like’. If a guy posts four photos, two of his abs and one showing off his car, you can understand what he’s looking for. If he suits you, go ahead. If not, discard his profile and don’t waste time.







Sandra Ferrer assures that “Tinder can be special and cool only if you treat it with love”. What the co-founder of the Mia Program is clear about is that “this way of relating is going to be more and more present in our lives” and that the age range of users is expanding: “young people have assumed it, for them to relate to through applications like this is normal”.

And finally, two recommendations:

