the degree course in Medicine was born

MESSINA. With resolution no. 1749 today (November 23, 2021) the Hospital Papardo shared with the university Hospital of Messina the establishment of the second channel of the faculty of Medicine. “It is an achievement that is unprecedented in the recent and less recent history of the Company”, underline from the general management, adding: “Relegated in the past years to the 1st level DEA, today it qualifies as University campus to the completion of a virtuous path, equipped with numerous specialist structures and grateful to provide high quality services “.

In expressing satisfaction with the result achieved, the general manager Mario Paino thanks “all the members who have taken an active part in achieving this important milestone, starting from the employees of the Papardo Company who have allowed the qualification over time through their high professionalism, to the constant dialogue with the Department of Health of the Sicily Region, always vigilant and attentive to problems, to the Rector of the University of Messina and to all the components of the academic world who with stubbornness and willfulness have believed in this project “.

«A new page opens for the Messina Health Service– adds the CEO – to which the individual companies involved in the assistance and training services share virtuous paths for the benefit of a healthcare that strongly feels the need to be relaunched through high quality services, which only sharing and collaboration between all the actors in the field, in a framework of essential and irrepressible claim of the peculiarities and skills of each company, they can provide effectively and with high training and professional quality “.