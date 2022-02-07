The round table is scheduled for February 16 at 3 pm at the Forlì University Campus

FORLÌ – Wednesday 16 February 2022 at 3.00 pm to the Forlì University Campus Viale Filippo Corridoni 20 is scheduled for round table “Where research is done is better treated: the degree course of Medicine and Surgery in Forlì”.

Access is free, upon registration (Registrations will be accepted in order of arrival and until exhaustion of available places). Registration must be sent to the e-mail: segreteria.chirurgia.fo@auslromagna.it

Greetings Authorities:

Gianluca Prof. Fiorentini Professor of the Department of Economics, with delegation from the University of Bologna for Relations with the Health System

Professor of the Department of Economics, with delegation from the University of Bologna for Relations with the Health System Gian Luca Dr. Zattini Mayor of the Municipality of Forlì,

Mayor of the Municipality of Forlì, Emanuele Prof. Menegatti President of the Forlì University Campus

President of the Forlì University Campus Mattia Dr. Altini health director Ausl Romagna

health director Ausl Romagna Lucia Prof. Manzoli Director of the Department of Biomedical and Neuromotor Sciences, of the University of Bologna.

Director of the Department of Biomedical and Neuromotor Sciences, of the University of Bologna. Gianandrea Prof. Pasquinelli, Director of the Department of Specialized, Diagnostic and Experimental Medicine of the University of Bologna.

Director of the Department of Specialized, Diagnostic and Experimental Medicine of the University of Bologna. Pierluigi Prof. VialeDirector of the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences of the University of Bologna.

1st session: Round Table: “Research in oncology”

Moderator: Salvatore Giannella, Ugis journalist (Union of Italian Scientific Journalists)

Giorgio Ercolani, Director of the UO of General Surgery and Advanced Oncological Therapies at the Morgagni – Pierantoni Hospital in Forlì and Professor of General Surgery at the University of Bologna.

Director of the UO of General Surgery and Advanced Oncological Therapies at the Morgagni – Pierantoni Hospital in Forlì and Professor of General Surgery at the University of Bologna. Gastone Castellani, Professor of Applied Physics – Department of Specialized, Diagnostic and Experimental Medicine, of the University of Bologna

Professor of Applied Physics – Department of Specialized, Diagnostic and Experimental Medicine, of the University of Bologna Claudio Vicini Director of the OU of Otolaryngology at the Morgagni – Pierantoni Hospital in Forlì and Professor of Otolaryngology at the University of Bologna and at the University of Ferrara.

Director of the OU of Otolaryngology at the Morgagni – Pierantoni Hospital in Forlì and Professor of Otolaryngology at the University of Bologna and at the University of Ferrara. Carlo Fabbri, Director of the UO of Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy at the Morgagni – Pierantoni Hospital in Forlì and the M. Bufalini Hospital in Cesena.

Director of the UO of Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy at the Morgagni – Pierantoni Hospital in Forlì and the M. Bufalini Hospital in Cesena. Luca Savelli, Director of the UO of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the Morgagni – Pierantoni Hospital in Forlì.

Director of the UO of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the Morgagni – Pierantoni Hospital in Forlì. Luca Saragoni, Pathological Anatomy at the Morgagni – Pierantoni Hospital in Forlì.

Pathological Anatomy at the Morgagni – Pierantoni Hospital in Forlì. Marco Cesare Maltoni, Coordinator of the Romagna Palliative Care Network and Extraordinary Professor at the University of Bologna

Coordinator of the Romagna Palliative Care Network and Extraordinary Professor at the University of Bologna Giovanni Luca Frassineti, Director of Medical Oncology of the IRST IRCCS of Meldola.

BREAK

2nd session: Round Table “Research in the time of Covid”

Moderator: Tiziana Rambelli, UGIS journalist (Union of Italian Scientific Journalists)

Franco Stella, Director of Thoracic Surgery of the Ausl Romagna and Coordinator Professor of the Degree Course in Medicine and Surgery in Forlì.

Director of Thoracic Surgery of the Ausl Romagna and Coordinator Professor of the Degree Course in Medicine and Surgery in Forlì. Paolo Muratori, Director of Internal Medicine at the Morgagni – Pierantoni Hospital of Forlì and of the “Nefetti” Hospital of Santa Sofia, Professor of Medicine at the University of Bologna .

Director of Internal Medicine at the Morgagni – Pierantoni Hospital of Forlì and of the “Nefetti” Hospital of Santa Sofia, Professor of Medicine at the University of Bologna Fabio Falcini, Director of the Oncological Prevention Unit at the Morgagni – Pierantoni Hospital in Forlì and the M. Bufalini Hospital in Cesena

Director of the Oncological Prevention Unit at the Morgagni – Pierantoni Hospital in Forlì and the M. Bufalini Hospital in Cesena Francesco Cristini, Director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at the Morgagni – Pierantoni Hospital in Forlì and of the M. Bufalini Hospital in Cesena.

Director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at the Morgagni – Pierantoni Hospital in Forlì and of the M. Bufalini Hospital in Cesena. Manuela Giampalma, Director of the Radiology Operational Unit at the Morgagni – Pierantoni Hospital in Forlì and of the M. Bufalini hospital in Cesena.

Director of the Radiology Operational Unit at the Morgagni – Pierantoni Hospital in Forlì and of the M. Bufalini hospital in Cesena. Vittorio Sambri Director of the Microbiology Operating Unit of the Pievesestina Single Laboratory of the Ausl Romagna and Professor of Microbiology at the University of Bologna.

Director of the Microbiology Operating Unit of the Pievesestina Single Laboratory of the Ausl Romagna and Professor of Microbiology at the University of Bologna. Irene Faenza, Professor of Human Anatomy at the University of Bologna and Deputy Coordinator of the Degree Course in Medicine and Surgery in Forlì

Information:

Registrations will be accepted in order of arrival and subject to availability of places.

To participate in the event it will be necessary to show the ENHANCED GREEN PASS.

It is also mandatory to wear the FFP2 mask for the entire duration of the event and to avoid any kind of gathering.