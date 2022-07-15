The Degree in Medicine and the Double Degree in ADE and Data Science register the highest cut-off marks of the UPNA

Medicine is the bachelor’s degree from the Public University of Navarra (UPNA) that has the highest cut-off mark, with 13,267 out of 14, after the publication this Friday, July 15, of the first list of students admitted to the bachelor’s degree for the next academic year 2022-2023. He is followed by Double Degree in Data Science and Business Administration, with a 13,012. For its part, the new degree that will be taught next year, the Double Degree in Data Science and Biotechnologyhas registered a cut-off mark of 12,989.

The degrees mentioned are followed by another eight that exceed twelve points. Its about International Double Degree Program in Business Administration and Management (ADE) and in Law, with 12,766; the Double Degree in Biomedical Engineering and Telecommunications Technologies, with a 12,560; the Degree in Biomedical Engineering, with a 12,436; the Degree in Biotechnology, with a 12,388; the Degree in Nursing, with a 12,267; the Degree in Data Science, with a 12,249; the Double Degree in Business Administration and Lawwith a 12,240 and the International Degree Program in Business Administration and Economicswith a 12,167.

SIX DEGREES EXCEED 11 COURT NOTE

Another six degrees have a cut-off grade greater than eleven points. This is the case of the International Degree Program in Business Administration and Management (ADE), with 11,689; the International Program of the Double Degree in Teacher in Early Childhood Education and in Teacher in Primary Education, with 11,946; the Double Degree in Teacher in Early Childhood Education and in Teacher in Primary Education, with 11,698; the Degree in Physiotherapy, with 1,553; the Degree in Psychology, with 11,493; and Sciences, with 11,061. The complete list of the cut-off marks of the undergraduate degrees of the UPNA It is available for consultation on the website of the academic institution.

Once the first list of admitted students has been published, they must formalize their enrollment between July 19 and 20 (depending on the degree in question) through the University website, which details all the steps to carry out the process correctly, except in the degree in Medicine, in which it is necessary to enroll in person.