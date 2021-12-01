The delay of the German Gigafactory costs Tesla dearly: lost more than a billion

The aftermath of the delay of the GigaBerlin are not over yet and have forced Tesla to give up a large sum of money (1.1 billion euros) destined for it to the German battery plant which should arise close to the production center.

Behind this decision is the loss of a requirement to obtain the subsidy: the European regulation in fact speaks clearly and states that the funds should be used only for the “first deployment industrial “technology. In theory, the German pole would have been the first to take this path, which is why Tesla – at the time – applied for subsidies; but the numerous bureaucratic hitches have continually postponed the opening of GigaBerlin to the point that the company has preferred to move forward on other fronts, giving up European aid.

According to the German Minister of Economy, Peter Altmaier, “Tesla yes he still sticks to his plans for the battery factory [del Brandeburgo]… Unused state subsidies will now be available for other projects “.

In recent days, Tesla disclosed in a corporate document that it plans to invest approx 1.2 billion RMB (approximately 188 million dollars) to increase plant capacity, at the same time bringing the number of workers from 15,000 to 19,000.

The production volume of GigaShanghai is attested currently at approx 450,000 cars a year, just under the number of vehicles Tesla sold globally in 2019. The company has not released further details regarding the increase in production that will come from the investment just made. Musk is set the goal of producing 20 million vehicles per year by the end of the decade.