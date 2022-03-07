The Delegation of Medicine Students of the UVa organizes the Month of Health with various training activities

Throughout the month of March, the Delegation of Medicine Students of the University of Valladolid celebrates the Month of Health, various activities aimed at five degrees that are taught at the center of the University of Valladolid -Medicine, Speech Therapy, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Biomedical Engineering, Biomedicine and Advanced Therapies-. Issues such as sutures, functional bandaging, practical cases of nutrition, eating behavior disorders, communication of bad news, among other issues, will be addressed through talks or practical workshops in the different classrooms of the center, according to the theme.

The sessions began on March 1 and will continue until March 31. During this week, topics such as ‘Emergencies and drugs’ have been scheduled from today, Monday, March 7, to continue on Wednesday, March 9, with talks on ‘Relational models’, which are completed with two practical workshops such as ‘Vías’ and ‘microscopes’. And already on Thursday, March 10, the week will end with the approach of the ‘Clinical History’.

The Health Week, which celebrated its ninth edition this year, after last year’s break due to the pandemic, has been reconverted and extended its training nature to the whole month in order to offer a larger number of activities and reach a larger audience, covering the five degrees that are studied at the Faculty of Medicine.

This is how one of the two student delegates explained it, Raul Ortegawho adds that this activity is focused on providing training that completes what is already given in the different grades, since sometimes there are subjects that are taught in just one or two workshops throughout the university career.

