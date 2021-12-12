The delirium (no vax) of the son of Tom Hanks: “I don’t make a hole with that ca … of needle”

The theme of vaccines against Covid-19 continues to be a very hot topic, even in Hollywood. The latest example is the video posted by Tom Hanks’ son, Chet Hanks, who never hid his no-vax positions and who returned to talk about the topic on his official Instagram account, addressing his audience directly.

Chet Hanks is an actor like his father and has taken part in series such as Shameless and Empire. On the page dedicated to him by the agency that represents him, Chet Hanks is described as “the black sheep of the family” , emphasizing that “He had to overcome a long drug addiction, and has been sober since 2015.” A figure that seems to be the polar opposite of that of his father, who is instead famous for being the gentleman of Hollywood, always kind and positive. Chet Hanks raised a fuss a few days ago when, still using Instagram as a means of communication, he became the protagonist of a video in which at first he seemed to want to advise everyone to get the vaccine and announced that he had done it himself. A moment later, however, Chet Hanks loses control, raises his voice saying he was joking and adding: “You don’t puncture me with that shit. It’s a fucking flu, okay? If you get sick, stay home.” . His claims raised a crawl space and the actor was inundated with comments from those who didn’t like either the tone of the message or the content, especially for the line. denier of the actor, who also experienced Covid-19 firsthand when his parents tested positive. He also liked the post Heather Parisi.