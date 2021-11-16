the delivery of Di Silvestre to the CEO of Mediaset

There BMW iX Just launched on the market, it represents a turning point for the BMW Group’s transaction process and for the entire premium mobility segment.

The new elegant electric-powered SUV, the result of the combination of design, technology, innovation and sustainability, which we got to know better at the presentation event of the Gino Group and then personally test (here our test on road of the BMW iX 50drive) represents the perfect embodiment of the BMW Group’s strategy: electric, circular, digital.

A BMW iX from Pier Silvio Berlusconi

A new BMW iX was delivered to Pier Silvio Berlusconi, CEO of Mediaset, as told by Massimiliano Di Silvestre, president and CEO of BMW Italia. In addition to strategic issues related to sustainable mobility and economic trends, the meeting between Di Silvestre and Berlusconi was also an opportunity for discussion on Rolls-Royce, an iconic luxury car brand also involved in the transition process energy and that in 2023 it will introduce the Specter, the brand’s first 100% electric model, and that from 2030 onwards will completely convert to battery power.