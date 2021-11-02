The Delta variant and young people: Covid infections and hospitalizations are on the rise. I pray: “Families, pay attention”

The situation Covid starts to alarm again. Not a new emergency but clinical data on the rise and the Ministry of Health is monitoring very carefully. The risk of an escalation of the contagions and hospitalizations cannot be excluded. And the fear largely concerns i Young people. «The problem is the resistance to getting them vaccinated but the virus now it attacks them too and families must be very careful ». This the virologist says Fabrizio Pregliasco but the whole medical-scientific community invites us to be careful.

“There Delta variant it involves young people more than before, so they are like troops that were once reservists, but which have now been involved by the virus », urges Pregliasco. Which uses a militaristic metaphor to prove that we must not feel in a condition of peace with regards to Covid. In fact, the infections increase. Especially, in the last period, among the under 19s. Accomplice of this aggression, in addition to the school effect, also a still low number of vaccinated. There are difficulties in parents to get their children vaccinated, they say at the Policlinico di Roma and they observe almost everywhere in hospitals from North to South. The Delta variant is underestimated. Of course, for young people it does not lead to the risk of mortality as for grandparents or the elderly. But vaccinate-vaccinate-vaccinate is the real remedy reaffirmed by everyone.

The problem of the resumption of contagion is however intergenerational. And the guard is back in hospitals as the number of hospitalizations is on the rise. In Friuli Venezia Giulia, the places occupied by Covid patients in hospital wards have grown for two weeks, passing from 3% to 6% between 18 October and 1 November. But above all the percentage of seats occupied by Covid patients in intensive care is growing: in the same period of time they went from 4% to 10%, thus reaching the limit value, the exceeding of which represents one of the parameters for the passage of the area. yellow. This is what emerges from the monitoring of the National Agency of Regional Health Systems (Agenas) updated to yesterday. Friuli Venezia Giulia, a region where no vax protests led to the decision to ban the demonstrators from Piazza Unità di Italia in Trieste, is now the Italian region with the highest percentage of intensive care units occupied by Covid patients.

This is the situation in the others: Abruzzo (5%), Basilicata (0%), Calabria (3%), Campania (3%), Emilia-Romagna (3%), Lazio (6%), Liguria (5%), Lombardy (3%), Marche (8%), Molise (5%), Pa Bolzano (4%), Pa Trento (2%), Piedmont (3%), Apulia (4%), Sardinia (3%), Sicily (4%), Tuscany (5%), Umbria (7%), Valle d’Aosta (0%), Veneto (3%). With regard to Covid hospitalizations in non-critical area wards, from 18 October to 1 November the growth in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano stands out, passing from 5% to 10%, and in Calabria, from 9% to 11%. This is the situation, updated to yesterday, in the other regions: Abruzzo (4%), Basilicata (7%), Calabria (11%), Campania (7%), Emilia-Romagna (4%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (6%) ), Lazio (6%), Liguria (4%), Lombardy (5%), Marche (6%), Molise (3%), Pa Bolzano (10%), Pa Trento (2%), Piedmont (3% ), Puglia (5%), Sardinia (3%), Sicily (8%), Tuscany (5%), Umbria (6%), Valle d’Aosta (6%), Veneto (3%).

A picture like this does not push us to talk about a new wave but to close ranks so that the Covid queue is not longer than we might have hoped for. Hospitals are absolutely alert and monitoring by local and national health authorities of every situation is underway. Doctors report the reopening of the Covid ward at the Maggiore hospital and Sant’Orsola in Bologna. In Liguria the picture is stable but the positives are increasing. In Sardinia, the numbers are currently decreasing and the Covid department in Cagliari has closed. Just yesterday Lazio reactivated the regional surveillance network for reporting cases and in Piedmont there is a prevalence of asymptomatic patients with a 0.5% hospitalization rate. In Umbria a slight increase in cases but not in hospitalizations. Many cases have been reported among young people. «In Campania hospitalizations are still limited while in Calabria there is a slight growth in the medical area. Finally, in Lombardy he kept the hospitalization hubs while from Veneto there are reports of increases in patients in hospital and Padua and Verona. As for Triste and Friuli, the governor Fedriga is particularly alarmed and in fact, even deviating from the party line of the League, he lashes out strongly against the No Vax and considers them “clowns”.