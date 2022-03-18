The deltacron variant does not exist, but the omicron sub-variants do

World attention is focused on the war between Ukraine and Russia that has the planet in suspense.

During these weeks, the harsh reality of a war in the middle of the European continent has moved from the headlines to the pandemic the Covid-19but this continues to harm public health.

Although many countries already have high rates of vaccination and natural immunity, we are still exposed to new outbreaks of the pathogen, the threat of new variants and the uncertainty about whether we will need more vaccines.

Much of the world is experiencing a new uptick in cases. China, for example, this week reimposed harsh lockdowns not seen since the start of 2020.

This March 11 marks two years since the pandemic was declared.

We explain three key developments about the coronavirus so far 2022.



Photo: AP/Mark Humphrey

1. Is there a deltacron variant?

This term has appeared frequently on various news sites in recent weeks.

It is so called because it is a “recombination” of the variants delta and omicronbut it is not a new variant as such.

“I would like to clarify that there is no new variant called ‘deltacron’. Use of this terminology should be avoided,” says Dr. Sylvain Aldighieri of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

“Recombination is a natural phenomenon described in different viruses as a mutational mechanism to exchange genomic material. This can occur when two viruses of the same species, but genetically different, infect the same cell in the same individual,” Aldighieri added.

The first cases of deltacron were detected in France in January 2022.

Since then, it has been registered in Belgium, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and, more recently, in the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

The total number of cases remains low.

“Currently, there is no evidence of increased transmission patterns or changes in clinical outcomes due to this recombination event. Although no specific public health threat is expected, genomic surveillance should be maintained and strengthened to detect any changes in the behavior of the virus,” says Aldighieri.



Photo: EFE / Diego Fedele, file

2. Why are cases increasing globally?

After more than a month of decline, Covid-19 cases have increased again in the world since last week.

New infections increased 8% in the week of March 7-13 from the previous week. In total, 11 million new cases were registered.

The biggest rise was in the Western Pacific region, including South Korea and China, where cases grew 25% and deaths 27%.

Africa, on the other hand, also saw a 12% rise in new infections and a 14% increase in deaths.

In Europe, while no increase in deaths has been recorded, a number of experts have expressed concern that the continent may be facing a new wavewith new cases increasing since the beginning of March in countries such as Austria, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

The United States and Latin America continue to see their infections drop, although some experts think that what is seen in other regions of the world may soon generalize to other continents.

And this, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), could be just the tip of the iceberg, as many countries have stopped massively diagnosing their populations while lifting restrictions.

“The increase in cases globally is worrying. It reminds us that we are not yet in a endemic situation with a stable number of cases nor in a scenario where infection levels are explained through seasonality,” says Professor Aris Katzourakis, from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

“I agree with relaxing the restrictions because you can’t think of it as an emergency after two years,” says Antonella Viola, a professor of immunology at the University of Padua in Italy.

“We just have to avoid thinking that Covid-19 is gone. And, consequently, maintain the necessary strict measures, essential for the continuous monitoring and tracking of cases, and maintain the obligation to wear face masks in closed or crowded places.”

Among the factors that explain the increase in cases are this relaxation of containment measures, the abandonment of massive diagnostic tests, the decrease in the protection of vaccines and the high prevalence of omicron and its subvariant BA.2the most transmissible to date.

3. Which variant is currently dominant?

Ómicron caused global alarm by triggering new infections around the world in late 2021 and early 2022.

Now its joint action with the BA.2 subvariant continues to explain in part this new increase in cases.

“The dominance of BA.2 indicates a high probability that its high transmissibility and immune evasion are part of this global increase,” says Katzourakis.

There is no evidence that BA.2 causes more severe disease or that some other variant is driving the global increase in cases.

In late February, the WHO clarified that the BA.2 sublineage should continue to be considered a variant of concern and remain classified as omicron.



Photo: AP/Mary Altaffer

4. Will more vaccines or doses be needed?

The decline in vaccine protection appears to be another cause behind the global rise in cases.

It is already quite clear that immunity declines over time. There are people who have been infected, even having three vaccines or having previously been infected with Covid-19.

This is because protection against infection wears off sooner, but our defenses against becoming seriously ill or dying last much longer.

“Available vaccines have limited and transient effectiveness against mild, asymptomatic infection, but provide much greater and longer-lasting protection against severe disease,” explains Professor Adam Finn, from the University of Bristol in the UK.

Similarly, this decrease in protection can create uncertainty as to whether we will need more booster dose or new vaccines in the short or medium term.

“The decline in the protective effect of vaccines will play an increasing role, as more people lose protection against infection and to some extent against increased severity,” says Katzourakis.

A significant decrease in immunity can lead to new waves of coronavirus and, in the long run, increased hospital pressure.

We may have “quiet” periods of Covid-19 and others where it hits us back when enough immunity has waned.

How protected we are is something that scientists check frequently.

“Some countries are already mobilizing a fourth dose for certain groups of patients. It is key to analyze the data to decide how quickly and how far to extend this strategy,” says Katzourakis.

“It is very likely that we will see the need for another dose of the Covid-19 vaccine this year, either another booster with the original formula or a new one. The time interval since the last dose remains to be seen,” adds John O’ Horo, doctor of infectious diseases at the Mayo Clinic in the United States.

“Future policy decisions about booster doses are likely to be guided by the need to target those most at risk of severe illness, primarily the elderly, but also those with underlying conditions that result in a worse prognosis.” Professor Finn.

Looking further ahead, work is already underway on a new generation of coronavirus vaccines that may offer greater long-range protection.

