The delusional plan of a German anti-covid group to kidnap the Minister of Health and sow chaos in the country

image source, Getty Images

“They wanted to destabilize the state and democracy using the covid protests. They are a small minority in our society, but they are very dangerous,” said German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

He was referring to a far-right, anti-covid-restriction gang that planned to kidnap him.

Four members of the group were arrested by the police and a fifth is still on the run, the German Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

Nostalgic for the Reich

They call themselves United Patriots and are part of the Reichsbürger (Citizens of the Reich).

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Reichsbürger movement uses the black, white and red colors of the flag of the former German Empire.

This movement, which includes various associations and people linked to the German extreme right, rejects the legitimacy of the Federal Republic of Germany as a State.

Its members mmaintainsn that the Reich still exists German with its territorial limits prior to the Second World War, although without the accessions of the Hitler regime, so they do not consider themselves Nazis.

United Patriots also opposed the strict restrictions against covid applied by the German government, whose most visible face is that of the Minister of Health.

The gang had plans to kidnap Lauterbach and other high-profile people, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

“Conditions for a Civil War”

But his ultimate goal was not limited to specific kidnappings; was much more ambitious: end the German state through chaosaccording to prosecutors.

They planned to destroy the country’s energy infrastructure attacking substations and power linesreported the television news program Report Mainz.

His idea was to cause a permanent electrical blackout throughout the country “with the intention of creating conditions similar to those of a civil war and, ultimately, overthrow the democratic system in Germany”, stated the Prosecutor’s Office.

image source, Getty Images Caption, German ultranationalists have been especially active against the Covid-19 restrictions.

Investigators identified a total of 12 people suspected of being connected to the gang, who used the Telegram messaging app to communicate.

The four detainees are called to appear before a judge on Thursday.

Thousands of euros and a Kalashnikov

His arrest came during a series of raids the day before in which police seized numerous weapons, including a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

They also found gold bars, as well as cash in euros and other denominations worth more than 20,000 euros ($21,700).

The members of the group, aged between 41 and 55, are accused of planning a serious act of violence that endangers the state, and of violating the law on weapons control.

The German Minister of Health considered that this case shows that coronavirus protests have radicalized in the country.

He also promised that his work will not be affected by the actions of these types of radical groups.