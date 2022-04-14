Health

The delusional plan of a German anti-covid group to kidnap the Minister of Health and sow chaos in the country

Photo of Zach Zach13 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Police car in front of the Brandenburg Gate (Brandenburg Gate)

image source, Getty Images

“They wanted to destabilize the state and democracy using the covid protests. They are a small minority in our society, but they are very dangerous,” said German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

He was referring to a far-right, anti-covid-restriction gang that planned to kidnap him.

Four members of the group were arrested by the police and a fifth is still on the run, the German Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

Nostalgic for the Reich

They call themselves United Patriots and are part of the Reichsbürger (Citizens of the Reich).

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach13 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

37th in Italy in the Medicine test and the thesis on autism- Corriere.it

10 mins ago

motion to keep the time until 16

22 mins ago

how gut bacteria can affect it

34 mins ago

Covid: Rt drops to 1 from 1.15. Employment of departments above the threshold in 12 regions – Health

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button