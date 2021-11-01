the demake arrives on PC, here is the release date – Nerd4.life

Bloodborne PSX, the amateur demake project that transforms From Software’s RPG into a game with a technical sector very similar to that of Sony’s first PlayStation will arrive on PC the January 31, 2022 and it will be completely free.

The confirmation came a few hours ago on the occasion of Halloween through a trailer published on the YouTube channel of Lilith Walther, the author of this ambitious amateur project, where precisely the release date of the demake is announced and some sequences of gameplay that shows the “muscles” of the technical sector and allows you to listen to the soundtrack composed by The Noble Demon.

As confirmed by Lilith Walther, Bloodborne PSX will be available from January 31, 2022 and will be free, with the source code to be made public a few months after launch. The game is not complete, i.e. it does not offer the exact same content as the work From Software. Rather, it includes all of Yharnam’s starting areas up to the fight with Father Gascoigne and also some unlockable bonuses after completing the demake.

Players will also be able to modify the effect “CRT” (which you can also see in the trailer) and make it heavier or lighter according to taste, or turn it off entirely. Lilith Walther is keen to clarify, if ever there was any doubt, that Bloodborne PSX is a PC game made with Unreal Engine and therefore does not work on PSX, not even with an emulator.

If you want to get an idea of ​​the demake’s qualities, Lilith Walther recently released a Bloodborne PSX gameplay video showing the first 10 minutes of the demake.