the demake at 100,000 downloads in less than 24 hours – Nerd4.life

Bloodborne PSXthe demake free amateur that reimagines the soulslike of From Software in a game with a technical sector suited to the characteristics of the first Sony PlayStation, has exceeded 100,000 downloads in less than 24 hours since launch.

Confirmation came from a tweet from Lilith Walther of the project, in which with amazement she states that the Bloodborne demake was downloaded by 108,000 people in less than a day.

In the meantime, Walther is continuing its post-launch support by solving various bugs and errors through corrective patches, the latest published is the 1.03.1, demonstrating the great passion behind the project.

If you haven’t tried it yet and are curious, at this link you can download Bloodborne PSX for free. As mentioned above this is an amateur demake that includes all the initial areas of Yharnam up to the clash with Father Gascoigne and also some unlockable bonuses after completing the adventure.

Players will also be able to change the “CRT” effect (which you can see in the trailer above) and make it heavier or lighter according to taste, or turn it off entirely. We would like to clarify that, if ever there was any doubt, Bloodborne PSX is a PC game made with Unreal Engine and therefore does not work on PSX, not even with an emulator.