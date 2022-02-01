the Demake fan made is available! Here is the link to download it for free

After having whetted the imagination of all retrogaming fans with a passion for soulslike with the gameplay videos of Bloodborne PS1, the independent developer Lilith Walther finally makes available the amateur Demake of FromSoftware’s action role-playing masterpiece.

The fan made project signed by Walther takes us back to the smoky alleys of Yharnam to make us re-wear the role of the Hunter in an experience with completely game mechanics. rebuilt in PS1 style.

The Bloodborne PSX Demake boasts ten unique weapons, a combat system adapted in every aspect (skills and equipment included) and above all a graphic sector that reformulates the settings and creatures of FromSoftware’s soulslike in pixel art to reimagine it with all the technological limitations of the video games launched by mid 90s on the first PlayStation console.

If you are interested, at the bottom of the news you will find the link to the Itch.io page opened for the occasion by Lilith Walther, complete with information on the contents of this work and, obviously, links to download for free this fan made video game inspired by Bloodborne. The title boasts an unlocked framerate and support for Full-HD resolution, while maintaining an aspect ratio of 4: 3 to return a visual experience comparable to that of old CRT TVs and monitors.