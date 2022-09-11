The demand for the Faculty of Medicine redoubles mobility between communities

That more or less young people come from other communities to study Medicine in Galicia or that more or fewer students go to other autonomies is neither positive nor negative “if the system is equitable,” says Julián Álvarez Escudero, the dean of the only faculty with this title that exists in the Galician community. That is, if the university entrance exams are similar throughout Spain. However, in relation to this mobility, Escudero understands that there are other programs that can promote it, such as Erasmus, without the exchange in Spanish territory being so important.

The appeal and demand for a degree in Medicine is evident. It is the race that presents the highest cut-off mark in relation to its offer. There are degrees whose last enrollment had a higher qualification, but they are studies of ten or twenty seats (at USC, Medicine offers 350). And in addition these notes are common to all of Spain, hence the mobility to try to enter a center, wherever it is. According to the web notesdecorte.es, the public university with the lowest cut-off mark is close to 13 (a 12,708), the Rovira i Virgili, in Tarragona; the Complutense reached 13.5 this year.





According to data from Universities, this high mobility is almost exclusive to Medicine studies throughout Spain. In Business Administration and Management, in a good number of communities, more than 90% of the university students who enroll in the career completed the selectivity in the same place. It also occurs in a high percentage in Mathematics, although lower, and in Nursing. In Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Cantabria and Navarra, mobility is greater than in other regions of Spain, due in the first two cases to the proximity to Madrid, with a large university offer, or to the scarce offer of the territory itself in the case of the last two.

Filed in: Selectivity Ministry of Erasmus Universities USC

