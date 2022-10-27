The dembow of Tokischa and Bad Bunny, what does the evangelical church think?

For the shepherdess of the Dominican Evangelical Church in Villa Juana, Xiomara Rosariothe dembow genre he is attractive and charms young people but his problem is leras.

“Rhythm is one thing, because it is something that emerges according to generations. So the rhythm is attractive, it charms the group, the theme is the letters. A youth group of ours can come and put together a style with the Christian valueswith a rhythm that is modern of these now like the dembowRosario said.

He added that the rhythm produced by the dembow today it can be adapted to content that generates values ​​and enriches the music.

“The important thing for us is that it is being communicated to the young person, that is, what are the values ​​that will accompany this practice: is it alcohol, drugs, ecstasy, is it unrestrained sexual behavior, is it violence or can we cross the same rhythm with content that really enriches music as such, the meaning and purpose that our young people need to have in these open timeswhere postmodernism has embraced us and a global agenda as well”, said the pastor.

By participating in the lunch Corripio Communications Group, Xiomara Rosariostated that it can be heard in that order, but without lyrics that incite youth to perdition.

“We need to listen to it, to see it, that we reject, lyrics that lead the young person to situations of disorders, perdition and disorientation”, he pointed out.

It should be noted that last weekend, the Puerto Rican artist bad bunny held a concert with two performances attended by around 200,000 people, and in which one of the singers who came on stage was Tokischaprovoking reactions for and against the content of their music.