The demeaning comment of a television entrepreneur against a renowned Game of Thrones actress

The prequel to the series “game of Thrones“HBO’s,”House of the Dragon“, arrived in Australia this week for its official premiere in Sydney. But the event of the famous adaptation lasted a short time being elegant and noble. The whole atmosphere of the premiere changed before a controversial comment from Patrick Delany, the company’s executive director of Australian television Foxtel.

The CEO of the company described Emilia Clarke as a “short, plump girl”. The company Foxtel, is an Australian pay television company, where “game of Thrones“.

