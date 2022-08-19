The demeaning comment of a television entrepreneur against a renowned Game of Thrones actress

The prequel to the series “game of Thrones“HBO’s,”House of the Dragon“, arrived in Australia this week for its official premiere in Sydney. But the event of the famous adaptation lasted a short time being elegant and noble. The whole atmosphere of the premiere changed before a controversial comment from Patrick Delany, the company’s executive director of Australian television Foxtel.

The CEO of the company described Emilia Clarke as a “short, plump girl”. The company Foxtel, is an Australian pay television company, where “game of Thrones“.

Emilia Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones

Delany was giving a speech before the premiere screening of “House of the Dragonand in an attempt to make a joke about the first time he saw “Game of Thrones,” the CEO commented, “I was like, ‘What is this show with the short, chubby girl walking into the fire?'” Referring to Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen being known for walking through fire during the series.

To be the CEO of a company that in 2019 had the biggest wave of subscribers thanks to the end of “games of thrones”, the comment was not the most successful. The Australian news agency Crikey reported that the public was shocked and offended, while gasps of surprise were heard and several hands were raised to cover their mouths. According to Crikey, one of the guests said that Delany “looked like he was waiting for us to laugh with him, but the audience was floored.”

Clarke hit the jump to world fame thanks to her character known as the “Mother of Dragons”

Foxtel later issued a statement in which apologize and tries to explain what the company director meant. “The goal was to convey that for him, ‘Games of Thrones’ was something very different on television in 2011,” the statement says, as he looks for a way to break down Delany’s retrograde joke and build it as a nostalgic observation. And the document adds: “Emilia Clarke went from being a relative unknown to one of the most recognizable and beloved actresses on television and film. On behalf of Mr. Delany, the Foxtel Group apologizes if his comments were misunderstood and caused any offence”.

“House of the Dragon” it is based on the book Fire and Blood (Fire and Blood) by George RR Martin and is set hundreds of years before the original series. The new series will delve into the dynasty of the Targaryens, who begin an internal dispute to decide who will be the successor to the Iron Throne of King Viserys I. This will unleash a civil war known as the “Dance of Dragons”. It should be noted that neither Emilia Clarke nor the character of Daenerys appear in the new fiction that opens next Sunday October 21 by HBO Y hbo max.

