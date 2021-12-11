the demo includes 7,000 buildings, 35,000 NPCs and billions of polygons

Tonight, Epic Games and Warner Bros released The Matrix Awakens, an exclusive tech demo created to promote the new film on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. Matrix: Resurrection, due out in February 2022 in Italy and in the rest of the world. The demo, available for free on the online stores, attracted the attention of the public due to the incredible technical sector, and a few moments ago Epic decided to reveal some details to the microphones of Digital Foundry.

According to the developers, the city can be visited in The Matrix Awakens it is 4.14 km wide and 4.96 km long, for a total of 15.79 square km of surface. The demo includes 45,073 parked cars, of which 38,146 can be driven (and destroyed) by the player, plus another 17,000 on the streets of the city, which are also destructible. The most amazing part, though, is that in total 7,000 different buildings have been built, each made up of hundreds of assets made in UE5, in turn made up of millions of polygons. Below you can take a look at the specifications in detail:

The city is 4,138 km wide and 4,968 km long

The surface of the city is 15.79 km²

The perimeter of the city is 14.52 km

The streets of the city have a total length of 260 km

The sidewalks of the city have a total length of 512 km

There are 1,248 intersections in the city

There are 45,073 cars parked, of which 38,146 can be driven and destroyed

There are 17,000 cars driven by NPCs

7,000 palaces

27,848 street lamps and signs are in the main streets of the city

12,422 manholes

About 10 million unique assets were built to create the city

35,000 NPCs

The average polygon count? 7000 buildings made up of more than 1,000 different assets, with each assets made up of millions of polygons.

If you’re still up and / or waiting for Matrix to download, here’s Digital Foundry’s take – spoilers, UE5 is very very impressive https://t.co/t4dFle5ial – Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) December 10, 2021

The Matrix Awakens is available right now exclusively on next-gen, and lasts about fifteen minutes. Once the experience is over, it is still possible to explore the city and play with the settings.

What do you think of it? Has it impressed you? Tell us in the comments!