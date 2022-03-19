The Democratic Pole is already in a vice-presidential campaign with Francia Márquez

Francia Márquez, above many well-known candidates and with extensive experience in electoral politics, was the big winner of the inter-party elections. With 783,160 votes in her favor and beating Sergio Fajardo, winner of the Centro Esperanza Coalition, she showed that she has strong support from the public.

For this reason, after it was ruled out that the second of the Historical Pact would be Gustavo Petro’s formula, Márquez once again sounded like a possible candidate and the Democratic Pole is already beginning to promote whoever represented them in the consultation.

Alexánder López Maya, senator and president of the community, has already begun to promote his name within the rattle and a large sector of progressivism supports him to accompany the candidacy of the winner of the consultation. France, with the impetus of the votes that support her, went from respecting Petro’s indecision to declaring herself her vice president.

We are living a wonderful moment of longing where we see the possibility of achieving change and proposing the necessary reforms so that we can all live tasty. Our tireless task will be to reach the presidency with @petrogustavo, @FranciaMarquezM and a great team pic.twitter.com/nPGSgRRqIl — Alexander Lopez Maya (@AlexLopezMaya) March 18, 2022

“Let’s go with everything, yes we can. To the Presidency of Colombia and here is your vice-presidential ticket, Francia Márquez”Said the endorsed by the Pole, with the support of Gustavo Bolívar, Petro’s main squire.

López even published an advertising photograph on his social networks with Petro and Márquez as a team for the Presidency. This is part of a job that began on Wednesday, when they toured the country again to continue making Márquez known.

The senator and president of the Pole told SEMANA that he wants Márquez to be vice president because “it would give the Historical Pact and Colombia the possibility of convening and leading a real change together with Gustavo Petro and other leaders.”

In addition, she assures that she is ready for the great challenge and said that since the middle of the week they have been touring the country to continue adding followers. They have been in the Pacific, Caribbean, Bogotá and some municipalities of Antioquia.

López assures that they still have a long way to go to continue socializing the social leader’s proposal. “That’s why we can’t stop,” she added.

The tour is carried out “no matter what happens”, at the discretion of the decision of Petro and his closest collaborators. Caution notwithstanding, Gustavo Bolívar’s support is crucial and could give a good indication of the direction the candidate will take next week.

Senator Iván Cepeda, also from the Polo Democrático, published a photograph of Petro and Francia with the description “now we are going to win in the first round.” Another important leader who supports the third in voting in the consultations.

WEEK learned that this Thursday there was no white smoke in front of the vice-presidential candidacy. What is ruled out is that it is Diana Marcela Osorio, the wife of the mayor of Medellín Daniel Quintero, the signing of Petrismo. Internally, that name generated resistance from a radical sector of the Historical Pact, which considered that it could send a terrible political message to public opinion.

Although some media outlets have insisted on speaking of María Paz Gaviria, the daughter of former President César Gaviria, that name has also been ruled out. She has never been in the vice-presidential deck and the former president himself and today head of the Liberal Party has not made such requests to Petro.

Petro gave as a deadline to define the name of his vice next Tuesday -March 29-, when he will meet again with his closest collaborators. On the table is bringing a new electorate to the bet or taking advantage of the support that Márquez has. If no other candidates present themselves, it is most likely that the first and second round duo will be one and two of the Historical Pact.