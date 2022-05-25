The dental floss bikini of Alexa Dellanos that has Instagram throwing slime

The temptation charms of Alexa Dellanos and a two-tone mini swimsuit, left Instagram users drooling thanks to some daring photos in which the model and lifestyle influencer He had no qualms about showing off that body that drives locals and strangers crazy.

This Tuesday, the daughter of the journalist Myrka Dellanos uploaded to the famous social network a series of images and a video in which she appears modeling in various front and back positions, wearing a white and black floss bikini that barely covers what is necessary of her “bustyness” and rear.

“Loading the summer… ☀️”, is the short text that can be read at the bottom of the publication that in just a couple of hours got more than 30 thousand likes and a veritable cascade of compliments.

Previously, Alexa Dellanos paralyzed hearts when she let herself be admired wearing a colorful dress of impressive opening at the height of his chest and waistwhich she sheathed without a bra to give the outfit a greater touch of sensuality.

