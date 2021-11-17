the denunciation of a minor in India

The girl reported hundreds of violence. A women’s rights activist called it “the most tragic rape episode in our history”.

A terrible story of violence comes fromIndia. A young girl, who at the age of 13 had married a violent man from whom she later distanced herself, would have been raped for years by hundreds of men. Among these men accused of having sexually abused the minor – at least eight have been arrested – there are also police officers. Maharashtra state theater of facts. The victim is now 16.

The arrests, according to local media reports, were carried out in Beed: among them there are also three people accused of having exploited the girl for years and who for at least two they forced her into prostitution. Ever since the victim separated from her abusive husband – a 33-year-old who first raped her – she had been living as a homeless man in the town’s bus station. Her father also, according to her account, had abused her by pushing her to move away from her family. The girl told the social workers that she had been violently forced into sexual relations with hundreds of men.

According to Abhay Vitthalrao Vanave, chairman of India’s Child Welfare Committee (CWC), who assisted the girl, she had in the past turned to the police accusing the exploiters, but no one would have done anything to help her and his complaint had not been registered. According to Vanave, too two policemen she had turned to would have abused her. Policemen who are now under investigation. The terrible story that comes from Maharashtra has rekindled the spotlight on the very serious problem of rape in India. A women’s rights activist spoke about this case calling it “The most tragic episode of rape in our history”. “This girl – he added – has been tortured every day for the past two years”. India’s Child Welfare Committee referred to a huge number of alleged rapists, around 400, a number that is difficult to confirm but the victim would be able to identify at least 25 of his attackers.