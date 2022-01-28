the denunciation of Luca Puccetti (FIMMG PISA)

“General medicine is collapsing”. This is the denunciation of FIMMG (Italian Federation of General Practitioners) through the words of Luca Puccetti, provincial secretary of the Pisa section. “Many general practitioners – explains Dr. Puccetti – have left and many others are ready to leave due to the unbearable pressure they are subjected to in total abandonment of the institutions “. General practitioners are waiting to receive answers from the institutions and declare themselves ready to put on public demonstrations of protest.

“For two years – says the FIMMG secretary – general practitioners have been fighting a very hard battle, at the cost of their own lives, against the virus without having received the slightest help from the Government, Regions and ASL. They are alone, faced with the thousand requests of citizens who, in the general practitioner, find the only figure ready to listen to them and give answers to their problems “. “By now – comments Puccetti – even getting sick has become impossible for family doctors, because there are no colleagues willing to face the nightmare of replacing them, because no one wants to pursue a profession devalued in the role anymore, drowned by a thousand bureaucratic rules, left without the personnel and organizational resources necessary to be able to carry out countless tasks that increase every day “. “Those who can – he says – retire; many doctors ask to reduce the number of patients, others, who have recently entered the convention, instead leave because they are crushed by an unsustainable situation. In addition to the many cases of the pandemic and the care of the many chronically elderly, general practitioners have to struggle with bureaucratic rules and procedures that make life impossible for citizens and for doctors themselves “.

“They must take on the problems deriving from the collapse of health institutions that are unable to carry out the tasks within their competence, forcing citizens to turn to the only ones who are always there, who cannot shield themselves from filters and equipment, they cannot close outpatient clinics or postponing visits – complains the FIMMG secretary – general practitioners have carried out a very difficult vaccination campaign on the most complex patients, that is the elderly, and even with a double vaccination campaign: anticovid and flu. To the numerous requests for help of the category was answered with indifference and even with provocations such as that of the Regions, proposing ‘reforms’ that would relegate the general practitioner to a simple bureaucrat to the directives of some apparatus of nominated people ”.

“In addition to this – he adds – there are the threats and intimidation of those who demand vaccination exemptions with letters from lawyers and storms of messages so as to induce us to make complaints to the prosecutors. All this in the deafening silence of the institutions that every day continue to load us with new and often useless tasks such as, for example, the recent therapeutic plans for antidiabetic drugs that are added to those for chronic bronchitis and fibrillation, regardless of the heavy consequences that they cause on general medicine with their decisions without any logical motivation, given that the aforementioned drugs have been in use for years. Always – points out Puccetti – general practitioners have called for the abolition of therapeutic plans, which have only resulted in beneficial income for the benefit of a few, complicating the lives of citizens, but certainly not to be replaced by worse procedures. There always seems to be something that general practitioners have to demonstrate, as if the prescription of a therapy is not already a well thought out and responsible professional choice ”.

“Those who want the end of general medicine to replace it with bureaucrats or insurance companies – comments the FIMMG secretary – are gloating because they believe they are close to reaching the goal of exhaustion. Well he is wrong – he concludes – because there are those who resist and will never be able to accept this situation that goes against the interest of citizens. We ask them, that is to say precisely the citizens, to help us in the next battles that we will fight to continue to guarantee one of the fundamental freedoms that still remain: that is to be able to have a doctor of their trust who have the time and the means to assist them ”.