The Departed – Good and Evil by Martin Scorsese, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon and Jack Nicholson

The Departed – Good and Evil, a 2006 film directed by Martin Scorsese, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone, Vera Farmiga And Alec Baldwin. It is a remake of the film by Andrew Lau And Alan Mak Infernal Affairs. The film was successful with audiences and critics alike, winning numerous awards, including four Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Non-Original Screenplay and Best Editing. Mark Wahlberg was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor. Presented among the special events during the first edition of the Rome International Film Festival in 2006, it was released in Italian cinemas on October 27, 2006. The film was released in the US on September 26, 2006 in a preview in New York. With an estimated budget of $ 90 million, the film has grossed around 290 million worldwide, of which over 130 million in the North American market. In Italy, the film grossed over € 9 million in the 2006-2007 season.

Synopsis

Set in Boston, the film is about the infiltration of a mole into the Massachusetts State Police by an Irish boss under investigation. The character played by Matt Damon it is loosely based on the corrupt FBI agent John Connolly, while the character played by Jack Nicholson, named after the Italian-American mafioso of the same name, is inspired by the figure of James Bulger, a boss of the Irish bad luck in Boston on the list of 10 most dangerous criminals considered by the FBI.

The American magazine Variety called it a “succulent and bloody steak” and you understand why: after eleven years Martin Scorsese has returned to the form and violence of Casino. The Departed, literal translation the “departed”, which has been simplistically subtitled Good and evil, is a Scespirian drama of vertiginous rises and falls, a beautiful noir played on the thread of psychological and carnal temptation, with a fast pace and with stratospheric actors. Jack Nicholson, first of all, absolute personification of evil, in the part of the Irish mafia boss Frank Costello, Leonardo Dicaprio directed by Scorsese is awesome: tall, slender and angelic live, it’s brutal and disruptive on screen (with echoes of the DeNiro from Cape Fear). Matt Damon he plays the part of the corrupt and anonymous good guy well Mark Wahlberg draws a strong character, a hard-to-forget executioner policeman. Then there are Alec Baldwin And Martin Sheen. “I don’t want to be the product of my environment … I want my environment to be my product” says in dim light the voice of Frank Costello, Irish boss from Boston, in the fantastic prologue (18 minutes) of The Departed. Scorsese immediately and violently plunges us into history, introducing us to the three main characters of his film. The Departed it is a Scorsesian film to the core for the construction and the narrative structure (as always, an amazing editing makes the story very fluid and engaging). And it earned its director the first and coveted Academy Award of his career: yet, as often happens, it does not go to award his best film. Hailed by some as one of his most masterpieces ever, hated by others for his mannerisms and a virtuosity considered futile. As is often the case, the truth lies somewhere in between. The Departed probably not one of the masterpieces of the great Martin, but it is certainly an excellent film. From the beginning you breathe a funereal air, it is a dance of death and blood in which nothing is as expected and nothing goes as you would like. The final part, then, shows all the pessimism of the director making him one of the most extreme and radical films of the great Italian-American filmmaker. Great teamwork with a sumptuous cast. The film lasts two and twenty-five hours but we wish it would never end. Magic of cinema and of this great director.