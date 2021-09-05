The Departed: Matt Damon Unveils Disturbing Rewrites Suggested by Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson, convinced that he is a great screenwriter, revealed to Matt Damon the disturbing ideas he had to modify the screenplay of The Departed.

Matt Damon shared some of the disturbing rewrite suggestions that Jack Nicholson had proposed on the set of The Departed, Martin Scorsese’s 2006 crime thriller.

Jack Nicholson in The Departed

The Departed – Good and Evil garnered huge acclaim, earning 4 Oscars, including the first Oscar for Best Director for Martin Scorsese. With a star cast that included Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Wahlberg, Jack Nicholson, Ray Winstone, Martin Sheen and, of course, Matt Damon, The Departed remains one of the most popular crime films of all time despite Martin Scorsese confessing that he hated filming. the film.

Fifteen years after the film’s release, Matt Damon unveiled a curious background on colleague Jack Nicholson during Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. According to Damon, Jack Nicholson was convinced that his success as an actor stemmed from the belief that he was a “fucking great writer.” After facing a scene in which Nicholson’s character performs an execution by the sea that was originally only an eighth page long, the star approached Damon to reveal his rather disturbing rewrites:

Jack Nicholson and Matt Damon in a scene from The Departed

“She says to me, ‘We’re going to continue in the same shot, I’m not adding time or money to the show. But I shoot her in the back of her head and she falls. Now, you could finish the scene there, but if you keep the camera moving, I turn to Ray. and I say ‘Man, that was fun.’ That’s a very sinister joke, it suggests I’ve done this before. There’s a way people fall. You could end the scene there, but if you keep the camera moving Ray reveals an ax he is holding behind his back. He will tear her apart. Then Ray starts moving forward … You could end the scene there, but if you leave the camera running, I say ‘Wait, I think I want to fuck her again’ . This line is also very sinister. We could close it there, but if you keep spinning, Ray looks at me and after a long pause, I say, ‘Ahhhhh!’ As if I understood. Now, as I continue shooting, Ray says to me, ‘Francis, you really should see someone.’ “

The Departed: Jack Nicholson came up with the idea of ​​wearing a dildo in a scene

As troubling as Nicholson’s suggestions may seem, Scorsese eventually incorporated at least a small amount. While the original script simply required Nicholson’s character to execute a man, the final cut of the film shows the character shooting a woman (Nicholson’s idea), accompanied by Winstone and saying the line. “She fell funny”. Winstone holds the hatchet mentioned by Nicholson and replies with “Francis, you really should see someone”.