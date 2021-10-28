“The Departed” Wednesday 28 October 2021

The arthouse film tonight on TV: “The Departed – Good and Evil” Wednesday 28 October 2021 at 9 pm on IRIS (Canale 22)

The Departed – Good and Evil (The Departed) is a 2006 film directed by Martin Scorsese, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone, Vera Farmiga and Alec Baldwin. It is a remake of the film by Andrew Lau and Alan Mak Infernal Affairs.

Set in Boston, the film is about the infiltration of a mole into the Massachusetts State Police by an Irish boss under investigation. The character played by Matt Damon is loosely based on the corrupt FBI agent John Connolly, while the character played by Jack Nicholson, named after the Italian-American mobster of the same name, is inspired by the figure of James Bulger, an Irish evil boss. of Boston placed on the list of 10 most dangerous criminals considered by the FBI.

The film was successful with audiences and critics alike, winning numerous awards, including four Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Non-Original Screenplay and Best Editing. Mark Wahlberg was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor. Presented among the special events during the first edition of Cinema. International Rome Festival 2006, was released in Italian cinemas on October 27, 2006.

Francis “Frank” Costello is a ruthless Irish mob boss from the city of Boston, Massachusetts. A godson named Colin Sullivan grows up under his tutelage. Twenty years later, Sullivan is a brilliant recruit for the Massachusetts State Police inside the special crime unit. At the same time, William “Billy” Costigan, another boy from a crime family in the same suburbs of Boston, would like to join the State Police, but is rejected as unsuitable. However, he is inserted into an undercover operation of which only Commander Queenan and Sergeant Dignam are aware: he must infiltrate Costello’s gang to frame him.

Costigan, after having been arrested on purpose, manages to approach the boss, who, not without doubt, inserts him into his criminal team. On the other hand, Sullivan begins to pass secret police information to the boss, who continues to thrive in his business. Sullivan also begins a relationship with Madolyn, a psychiatrist treating Billy Costigan, with whom he has a controversial relationship. Costigan participates in criminal acts along with Costello’s right-hand man, Mr. French, and passes information to the police, risking being discovered several times. When a money delivery, which thanks to him should have ended with Costello’s arrest, ends in a stalemate, Costigan senses that there is a mole inside the police. Sullivan and Costello also come to the same conclusion regarding the presence of a police informant in the criminal gang.

The boss demands Sullivan to locate the infiltrator and the young cop orders his men to follow police chief Queenan. Costigan meanwhile meets Queenan on the roof of a suburban building. While Sullivan’s men guard Queenan, Costello’s men also go to the scene, informed by Sullivan himself. Costigan, at the suggestion of the police chief, hurries away from the place using a fire escape, but Queenan, reached by Costello’s men, is captured and thrown out the window. Costigan watches his death helplessly and while he is next to the body he is joined by the group of criminals. On-site agents intervene and a firefight begins in which Delahaunt, a member of Costello’s gang, is fatally wounded. When the criminals escape Costigan is forced to follow them. In the den Delahaunt before dying he talks to Costigan, who thus discovers that Delahaunt is another policeman infiltrated in Costello’s gang, but with the task of controlling him. At this point Costello, convinced that he has got rid of the mole, returns to focus on his criminal business.

Sergeant Dignam, distraught over the death of his captain, openly accuses Sullivan of causing it. Enraged, he is forced by the choices of Ellerby, Sullivan’s boss and Queenan’s replacement, to resign. At this point Sullivan is in a position to enjoy the trust of the police force, which is under the command of Ellerby, who stops looking for the mole inside the body. Sullivan is thus free to continue informing Costello. When Sullivan, in command of the operation, gets hold of the late Captain Queenan’s cell phone, he is able to track down Costigan, who believes he has an ally in Sullivan.

Costello goes to retrieve a batch of cocaine in an abandoned warehouse and Costigan informs Sullivan, who does not pass the information to Costello. Sullivan has in fact learned that Costello has a pact with the FBI: in exchange for protection, he provides evidence to have some of his henchmen arrested. Sullivan, fearing he is the next to be delivered, betrays the boss. Once on the spot, the cops set a trap for the criminal gang. Costello is trapped this time and is murdered by Sullivan, who becomes a hero in the police department.

Once the mission is over, Costigan returns to the office to recover his identity. There is a celebration at the plant and, finally, the two moles meet in person in Sullivan’s office. When the latter is absent to retrieve the data from the computer, Costigan notices an envelope with his handwriting: these are the personal data he had written in Costello’s lair when he was looking for the infiltrator. Costigan realizes that the mole serving the boss is Sullivan; the latter, the only one apart from Dignam who knows his true identity, realizes in turn that he has been discovered and deletes all the files concerning Costigan’s undercover work, making him only an accomplice of Costello. Costigan thus goes into hiding.

A few days later, Madolyn announces to Sullivan that she is pregnant and, while he is in the shower, notices an envelope in the mail, realizes that the sender is Costigan (with whom she had a love affair) and opens it. Inside, he finds photos and a tape of the conversations between Sullivan and Costello. In fact, Costello had recorded all the conversations so that they would reach the FBI, and Costello’s lawyer, upon the latter’s death, had orders to send the tapes to Costigan, the only one the boss trusted. Enraged, the woman abandons Sullivan, who soon after receives a phone call from Costigan, who gives him an appointment in the same building where Queenan died, where she arrests him. Costigan also asks for the intervention of a policeman and his former schoolmate, Brown, who does not know how to behave seeing that his superior Sullivan is handcuffed and under fire. He still lets them go down in the elevator, keeping them under control. On the ground floor, Costigan and Brown are killed at the hands of another mole Costello had infiltrated the police, Officer Barrigan. Sullivan kills the second mole in cold blood and points her to the police as Costello’s long-sought spy, protecting his own identity.

After Costigan’s funeral, which is awarded an honor, the case is dismissed and Sullivan becomes a leader in the police station, although he is abandoned by Madolyn, desperate for Costigan’s death and disgusted by her boyfriend’s criminal activities. Sullivan thinks he is safe by now, but on returning home he finds former Sergeant Dignam (probably informed of the mole’s true identity from an envelope Costigan had left with Madolyn with instructions on what to do in case something happened to him), who kills in cold blood.

Source: WIKIPEDIA



