The Department of Health registers an increase to 14.57% in the positivity rate of COVID-19

Puerto Rico has, preliminarily, a positivity rate of COVID-19 of 14.57% according to the noon update today, Tuesday, of bioportal of the Health Departmentwhich represents the highest transmission rate recorded since February 4, when it was at 14.04%.

The preliminary rate, taken in real time from the data that Salud receives daily, can be modified as the information is reviewed by the Office of Epidemiology and Research. Nevertheless, Until 1:50 pm, the number represents an increase of just over one and a half points (1.69) compared to the percentage reported yesterday, Monday, of 12.88%.

The figure is above the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), while experts on the island recommend 3%.

“The COVID-19 vaccine offers greater protection against COVID-19. Stay up to date, get vaccinated with the booster dose, “recommended Health, through a tweet.

The agency reported no deaths from the virus in its report today, so the total accumulated deaths in this line remains at 4,177.

From elsewhere, the total number of hospitalized patients COVID-19 increased to 71and is broken down into 48 adults (including five in intensive care units, or ICUs) and 23 pediatric patients.

In interview with the new day yesterdayseveral experts urged people to maintain health and prevention measures, especially during the festivities of the Major week.

“We recommend that you maintain non-restrictive public health measures, such as the use of a mask in places where the vaccination of people and closed places cannot be verified, hand washing and distancing in places where people remove their masks because They’re going to eat or whatever.” said the president of College of Surgeons of Puerto Rico, Victor Ramos Otero.