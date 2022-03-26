The Department of Health reports 223 new infections by covid-19 | Agencies

The Department of Health reported 223 new positive cases, between confirmed and probable, of infections with the covid-19 disease.

According to the data published by the BioPortal, the average number of positive cases with molecular tests is 86 and 137 in antigen tests. However, the agency clarifies that “the number of additional confirmed covid-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours.”

It was indicated that the total number of new infections includes cases with samples taken from March 10, 2022 to March 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, BioPortal data indicates that, at 12:00 pm, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is 5.85%.

As of today morning, the agency reported no additional deaths from covid-19, bringing the death toll to 4,159 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

“Monoclonal and antiviral treatments are effective against the severity of the virus,” the agency published on its social networks.

Meanwhile, 48 people are hospitalized, six patients less than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 39 adult and 9 pediatric patients.