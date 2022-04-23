The Department of Health reports 2,268 new positive cases for covid-19 | Agencies

The Department of Health reported today, Saturday, 2,268 new positive cases between confirmed and probable of infections with the covid-19 disease.

According to data published by the agency’s BioPortal, the average number of positive cases with molecular tests is 640 and 1,628 with antigen tests. The agency’s website clarifies that “the number of additional confirmed covid-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours.”

It was indicated that the total number of new infections includes cases with samples taken from April 7 to April 21, 2022.

Meanwhile, preliminary data from the BioPortal indicate that, at 12:00 pm, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is 23.45%.

Earlier, the agency did not report additional deaths from covid-19, so the death toll remains at 4,190 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Meanwhile, 179 people are hospitalized. They are divided into 138 adult and 41 pediatric cases. Four more patients than in the past 24 hours.