The Department of Health reports 2,599 new infections by covid-19 | Agencies

The Department of Health reported today, Thursday, 2,599 new positive cases, between confirmed and probable, of infections with the covid-19 disease.

According to data published by the agency’s BioPortal, the average number of positive cases with molecular tests is 773, and 1,826 in antigen tests. The agency’s website clarifies that “the number of additional confirmed covid-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours.”

It was indicated that the total number of new infections includes cases with samples taken from April 12, 2022 to April 26, 2022.

Meanwhile, preliminary data from the BioPortal indicate that, at 12:00 pm, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is at 20.22%.





Earlier, Health registered two additional deaths from the virus, bringing the death toll to 4,197 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

According to the report, both deceased, aged 61 and 77, were vaccinated with the booster dose.

Meanwhile, 213 people are hospitalized, 10 patients less than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 177 adult and 36 pediatric patients.