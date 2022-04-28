Health

The Department of Health reports 2,599 new infections by covid-19 | Agencies

Photo of Zach Zach24 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read

The Department of Health reported today, Thursday, 2,599 new positive cases, between confirmed and probable, of infections with the covid-19 disease.

According to data published by the agency’s BioPortal, the average number of positive cases with molecular tests is 773, and 1,826 in antigen tests. The agency’s website clarifies that “the number of additional confirmed covid-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours.”

It was indicated that the total number of new infections includes cases with samples taken from April 12, 2022 to April 26, 2022.

Meanwhile, preliminary data from the BioPortal indicate that, at 12:00 pm, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is at 20.22%.


Fauci indicates that covid-19 is in an endemic phase in the United States

Earlier, Health registered two additional deaths from the virus, bringing the death toll to 4,197 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

According to the report, both deceased, aged 61 and 77, were vaccinated with the booster dose.

Meanwhile, 213 people are hospitalized, 10 patients less than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 177 adult and 36 pediatric patients.

Receive more information about this and other news. Click here if you are an Android or iPhone user.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach24 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read

Related Articles

Fito Páez contracts COVID and suspends concerts

7 seconds ago

The mysterious new hepatitis affecting children has arrived in Italy

2 mins ago

Covid today in Rome and Lazio, April 28 bulletin: 6,351 infections, half in the capital

14 mins ago

The rector of Elx describes the Faculty of Medicine of Alicante as “regrettable waste of resources”

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button