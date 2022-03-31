The Department of Health reports 263 new positive cases of covid-19 | Agencies

The Department of Health today reported 263 new positive cases, between confirmed and probable, of infections with the covid-19 disease.

According to data published by the agency’s BioPortal, the average number of positive cases with molecular tests is 90 and 173 in antigen tests. The agency’s website clarifies that “the number of additional confirmed covid-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours.”

It was indicated that the total number of new infections includes cases with samples taken from March 15, 2022 to March 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Preliminary data from the BioPortal indicate that, at 11:00 am, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is 6.66%.

Earlier, Health reported four additional deaths from the virusso the death toll has risen to 4,169 since the pandemic began in March 2020.





“If you have a positive diagnosis for covid-19 and pre-existing health conditions, there are medications that your doctor can prescribe,” the agency recalled on its social networks.





While, 36 people are hospitalized, nine fewer patients than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 33 adults and three pediatric patients.