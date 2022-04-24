The Department of Health reports 2,756 new positive cases of covid-19 | Agencies

The Department of Health reported today, Sunday, 2,756 new positive cases, between confirmed and probable, of infections with the covid-19 disease.

According to data published by the agency’s BioPortal, the average number of positive cases with molecular tests is 853 and 1,903 in antigen tests. The agency’s website clarifies that “the number of additional confirmed covid-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours.”

It was indicated that the total number of new infections includes cases with samples taken from April 8, 2022 to April 22, 2022.

Meanwhile, preliminary data from the BioPortal indicate that, at 12:00 pm, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is 22.96%.





The agency reported no new deaths from the virus, leaving the death toll at 4,190 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Meanwhile, 179 people are hospitalized, the same number as reported yesterday. They are divided into 139 adult and 40 pediatric patients.