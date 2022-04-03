Health

The Department of Health reports 342 new positive cases of covid-19 | Agencies

The Department of Health reported today, Sunday, 342 new positive cases, between confirmed and probable, of infections with the covid-19 disease.

According to data published by the agency’s BioPortal, the average number of positive cases with molecular tests is 122 and 220 in antigen tests. The agency’s website clarifies that “the number of additional confirmed covid-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours.”


It was indicated that the total number of new infections includes cases with samples taken from March 18, 2022 to April 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, preliminary data from the BioPortal indicate that, at 11:00 am, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is 8.02%.

Earlier, the agency reported that no additional deaths from the virus were reported, leaving the death toll at 4,170 since the pandemic began in March 2020.


“Keeping up to date with the covid-19 vaccination offers most people a high level of protection,” Salud mentioned on their social networks.

While, 41 people are hospitalized, one patient less than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 35 adult and six pediatric patients.

